Local Residents and Businesses Now Have Access to up to 500 Mbps Internet Speeds

ARKANSAS (NOVEMBER 29, 2023) - Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, and TV services, today announces that it has made significant network and infrastructure upgrades to launch up to 500 Mbps internet speeds in Hazen, Carlisle, and De Valls Bluff, Arkansas.

"We are excited to introduce faster, better quality, and more reliable internet speeds to our customers across Hazen, Carlisle and De Valls Bluff," said Jesse Garcia, Vice President, General Manager of Optimum Mid Central. "This investment cements Optimum's commitment to provide a superior connectivity experience for all local residents and businesses and become the local provider of choice in these areas."

Optimum's award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company's Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America's most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line.

In addition, significant monthly savings are available for consumers who choose Optimum Complete, a new line of Internet + Mobile bundles that start at just $45 per month for internet service with one mobile line. The company also participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which offers a subsidy of up to $30 per month to help qualifying households pay for Internet or mobile service.

For more information on Optimum's product offerings and services, residents can visit the nearest Optimum store in Cabot, call 866.9.OPTIMUM or visit optimum.com/internet.

Store Information

Address: 110 S. Rockwood Drive Ste 6-B Cabot, AR 72023

Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.