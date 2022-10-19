Altice USA : Optimum's Retail Expansion Continues with the Opening of Stores in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe, Texas

(L-R): Inside Optimum's new store in Abilene; Optimum store front at new Lake Conroe store; Inside Optimum's new store in Midland; (Photo Credit: Optimum)

Texas (October 19, 2022)- Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, today announces the opening of three new retail stores in Texas, with new locations in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas with the opening of our latest Optimum stores in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe," said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. "Optimum is committed to delivering superior support and service to our customers in Texas, and we look forward to serving more local residents and businesses from these brand-new locations."

Optimum's new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV, and home phone services. Customers who visit the stores can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

New Store Information: