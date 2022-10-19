Advanced search
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
10/19/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
5.595 USD   -1.67%
Altice USA : Optimum's Retail Expansion Continues with the Opening of Stores in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe, Texas

10/19/2022 | 02:16pm EDT
(L-R): Inside Optimum's new store in Abilene; Optimum store front at new Lake Conroe store; Inside Optimum's new store in Midland; (Photo Credit: Optimum)

Texas (October 19, 2022)- Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, today announces the opening of three new retail stores in Texas, with new locations in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Texas with the opening of our latest Optimum stores in Abilene, Midland, and Lake Conroe," said Jonah Pollack, Vice President of Retail Sales at Optimum. "Optimum is committed to delivering superior support and service to our customers in Texas, and we look forward to serving more local residents and businesses from these brand-new locations."

Optimum's new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV, and home phone services. Customers who visit the stores can also register for service, shop the latest mobile devices and accessories, pay bills, and receive assistance from a retail associate.

New Store Information:

Abilene

Midland

Lake Conroe

Address:

3558 South Clack Street Abilene, TX 79606

Phone Number: 844-874-7558

Hours: Monday - Friday 9-6pm

Address:

3001 W. Loop 250 N Suite C-113 Midland, TX 79705

Phone Number: 844-874-7558

Hours: Monday - Saturday 9-6pm

Address:

15264 Hwy 105 W. Suite 200 Montgomery, TX 77356

Phone Number: 844-874-7558

Hours: Monday - Friday 9-5pm

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 18:14:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
