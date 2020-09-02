Log in
Altice USA Proposes Buying Cogeco for $7.8 Billion

09/02/2020 | 10:12am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Altice USA Inc. is offering to buy Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. for about 10.3 billion Canadian dollars ($7.8 billion) in cash, an acquisition that would give Altice the ninth largest U.S. cable operator, Atlantic Broadband.

The proposed deal includes about C$4.8 billion for the U.S. assets, including a 21% stake in the Atlantic Broadband subsidiary, Altice said Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc., a long-term shareholder of Cogeco, has agreed to buy all Canadian assets of Altice for about C$4.9 billion, the companies said.

Cogeco Chairman Louis Audet and other members of the Audet family own multiple voting shares of the company, making their stamp of approval necessary. Altice said its offer includes C$800 million for the Audet family for their stake, which include all Cogeco Inc. multiple voting shares and about 0.9% of outstanding Cogeco Inc. subordinate voting shares.

Altice said the offer includes C$106.53 a share for the remaining Cogeco Inc. subordinate voting shares and C$134.22 a share for each Cogeco Communications subordinate voting share. The prices reflect a premium of 30% to each stock's August volume-weighted average price, Altice said.

Atlantic Broadband serves residential and business customers in the U.S. with broadband, video and telephony services in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC. 3.92% 28.71 Delayed Quote.1.21%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 21.55% 122.36 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
COGECO INC. 23.35% 98.29 Delayed Quote.-24.65%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 6.59% 57.82 Delayed Quote.-15.85%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 942 M - -
Net income 2020 402 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 723 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 996 M 15 996 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,89x
EV / Sales 2021 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 43,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 34,48 $
Last Close Price 27,67 $
Spread / Highest target 73,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Abdelhakim Boubazine COO & President-Telecommunications
Michael Grau Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.1.21%15 996
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.65%244 807
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-13.08%84 047
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.41%82 932
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-6.19%50 924
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.22%39 209
