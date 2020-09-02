Altice USA Proposes Buying Cogeco for $7.8 Billion

By Dave Sebastian

Altice USA Inc. is offering to buy Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. for about 10.3 billion Canadian dollars ($7.8 billion) in cash, an acquisition that would give Altice the ninth largest U.S. cable operator, Atlantic Broadband.

The proposed deal includes about C$4.8 billion for the U.S. assets, including a 21% stake in the Atlantic Broadband subsidiary, Altice said Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc., a long-term shareholder of Cogeco, has agreed to buy all Canadian assets of Altice for about C$4.9 billion, the companies said.

Cogeco Chairman Louis Audet and other members of the Audet family own multiple voting shares of the company, making their stamp of approval necessary. Altice said its offer includes C$800 million for the Audet family for their stake, which include all Cogeco Inc. multiple voting shares and about 0.9% of outstanding Cogeco Inc. subordinate voting shares.

Altice said the offer includes C$106.53 a share for the remaining Cogeco Inc. subordinate voting shares and C$134.22 a share for each Cogeco Communications subordinate voting share. The prices reflect a premium of 30% to each stock's August volume-weighted average price, Altice said.

Atlantic Broadband serves residential and business customers in the U.S. with broadband, video and telephony services in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

