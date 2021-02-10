Altice USA : Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results Presentation

Altice USA
Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
February 10, 2020
Altice USA Q4 and FY 2020 Summary Review
FY revenue growth of +1.4% YoY or +2.6% ex RSN / storm credits(1); Q4 +2.5% or +3.6% ex RSN / storm credits(1)
FY 2020 Net Income of $436m; FY Adjusted EBITDA(2) growth of +3.5% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) of 44.6%; Q4 Adjusted EBITDA growth of +6.1% YoY and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.4%
Record full-year customer and broadband net adds
Broadband speed upgrades up 70% in Q4 YoY, 1 Gig sell-in at 41%
Highest-ever annual Free Cash Flow(2) of $1.9bn; $4.8 billion in share repurchases in 2020 ($3.0 billion in Q4)
Successful completion of Lightpath and Service Electric of New Jersey transactions
Significant refinancings in 2020 ($4.4 billion); average cost of debt reduced to 4.7% with WAL of 6.5 years
FY 2021 financial outlook: revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, capex $1.3 to $1.4 billion, < 5.3x leverage
(1) Adjusted revenue excludes $18.5m ($17.6m in Residential Video and $0.9m in Business Services) in Q4 2020 and $97.2m ($94.3m in Residential Video and $2.9m in Business Services) in FY 2020 of service credits and associated franchise fees that the Company expects to return to customers as a result of regional sports networks ("RSN") affiliate fee credits the Company expects to receive for a minimum number of events not delivered in 2020.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow (FCF) are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to net income (loss) and net cash flows from operating activities, respectively, please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website.
Corporate Commitments
2020 highlights and ongoing priorities
• Pandemic relief initiatives included free Altice Advantage Internet to households with students; FCC Keep America Connected Pledge and NJ Executive Order; free outdoor WiFi hotspots; connected first responders, hospitals, schools, and governments
• Ongoing priority to provide low-cost broadband offerings for low-income households
• $10m community relief program including support for small business, minority-owned businesses and remote learning
• Partnership with DonorsChoose, funding classroom projects across Altice USA service area
• Pandemic-driven focus on safety protocols including remote work for employees to reduce transmission risk and ensure business continuity, and proactive redeployment of select teams to high-demand functions
• Ongoing commitment to creating a diverse culture with emphasis on externally-recognized Diversity and Inclusion program
• Focus on developing responsible and sustainable business practices
• Installed fuel cells to reduce CO2 emissions, with more in the pipeline
Revenue Growth
Strength in core Residential business and Advertising with resilience in Business Services
FY-20 vs. FY-19 and Q4-20 vs. Q4-19
Revenue growth YoY
($m)
YoY Growth
FY-20
Q4-20
9,761
9,895
Total Revenue +1.4% +2.5%
News & Advertising
Residential
92 Other1
476 1,429
7,819
519 1,455
7,829
37
Adj. for RSN credits(2)
Adj. for RSN and storm credits(3)
+2.4% +3.2% +2.6% +3.6%
2,47522
2,535
Residential +0.1% +0.8%
24
149 362
193 362
Adj. for RSN credits(2)
Adj. for RSN and storm credits(3)
+1.3% +1.7% +1.6% +2.2%
Business Services +1.8% -0.1%
1,941
1,957
Adj. for RSN credits(2)
Adj. for RSN and storm credits(3)
+2.0% +0.2% +2.3% +0.6%
News & Advertising (N&A) +9.1% +29.7%
FY-19
FY-20
Q4-19
Q4-20
(1) Other includes mobile revenues of $20.2 million in Q4 2020 and $18.1 million in Q4 2019; $78.1 million in FY-20 and $21.3 million in FY-19.
(2) Adjusted revenue excludes $18.5m ($17.6m in Residential Video and $0.9m in Business Services) in Q4 2020 and $97.2m ($94.3m in Residential Video and $2.9m in Business Services) in FY 2020 of service credits and associated franchise fees that the Company expects to return to customers as a result of regional sports networks ("RSN") affiliate fee credits the Company expects to receive for a minimum number of events not delivered in 2020.
2020.
(3) Storm credits totaled $10.4m in Q4 2020 ($8.7m in Residential and $1.6m in Business Services) and $26.5m in FY 2020 ($22.8m in Residential and $3.7m in Business Services).
Full Year Residential Trends
Best-ever full-year customer and broadband results
FY-20 vs. FY-19
Residential customer relationship net adds(1)
Residential broadband net adds(1)
('000)
('000)
(1) In Q3-20 and Q4-20 the Gulf Coast was affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which created a new pool of subscribers in Q4-20 who have balances outstanding that are more than 90 days past due, which is when such customers would have been disconnected under the Company's ordinary disconnect policies for non-paying customers. These "Storm-affected >90 Day" customers remain in the reported customer count in Q4-20. Hurricanes Laura, Delta and also Hurricane Isaias additionally resulted in a net loss of approximately 11k residential customer relationships and 11k residential broadband customers in FY-20 ("Additional Storms Impact" as labeled in the chart). The Service Electric Cable T.V. of New Jersey ("Service Electric)" acquisition closed in July 2020 adding 34k residential customers and 30k broadband customers as of the end of Q3 2020.
Q4 Residential Trends
Broadband trends consistent with expectations
Q4-20 vs. Q4-19
Residential customer relationship net adds(1,2)
Residential broadband net adds(1,2)
('000)
('000)
(1) "Q4-20 Adjusted" figures shown include the retention of an additional 22k residential customer relationships (22k residential broadband customers) formerly covered by the FCC Pledge and the New Jersey Executive Order who had balances outstanding that were more than 90 days past due at the end of Q3 2020, who have since been brought current due to a combination of balance forgiveness, cash payments, and payment plans. These customers were previously included in the reported customer numbers in prior quarters but excluded from adjusted customer tallies given their non-current status.
(2) In Q3-20 and Q4-20 the Gulf Coast was affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which created a new pool of subscribers in Q4-20 who have balances outstanding that are more than 90 days past due, which is when such customers would have been disconnected under the Company's ordinary disconnect policies for non-paying customers. These "Storm-affected >90 Day" customers remain in the reported customer count in Q4-20. These hurricanes additionally resulted in a net loss of approximately 5k residential customer relationships and 5k residential broadband customers in Q4-20 ("Additional Storms Impact" as labeled in the chart).
Network Usage and Higher Speed Consumption
Our network is performing well during a time of increased demand for higher broadband speeds
Network consumption trends in Q4(1)
Broadband speed upgrade volume
Increase in average data usage per customer
1 Gig sell-in
Fiber sell-in
(1) Growth rates in broadband speed upgrade volume and increase in average data usage per customer comparing Q4 2020 to Q4 2019. 1 Gig sell-in refers to Q4 2020 1 Gig Internet gross additions as a percentage of total Internet gross additions in areas where 1 Gig is available. Fiber sell-in refers to Q4 2020 FTTH gross additions as a percentage of total gross additions in areas where FTTH is available.
Broadband Speed Upgrades
Significant runway for continued broadband speed upgrades
1 Gig penetration of total residential broadband customer base
Average download speeds taken by customers (Mbps)
283
7.8%
1.9%
1.2%
0.6%
Q4-17
Q4-18
Q4-19
Q4-20
Q4-17
Q4-18
Q4-19
Q4-20
Over 55% of broadband customers take 200 Mbps or less
Three Pillars of Network Strategy: Expansion, Upgrade, FTTH
ROI-focused, multi-faceted long-term approach to upgrade and expand best-in-class network
Network strategy
Potential Cable M&A (e.g. Service Electric)
New-Build
Annual Growth in
Optimum 1 Gig
Suddenlink Upgrade
Current FTTH
FTTH 1 Gig
Penetration
Homes Passed
Coverage
Opportunity
Homes
Sell-In
~40%
150k+
100%
~400k
~1m
67%
|
within 12 months
Business Services
Ongoing resilience in both Enterprise and SMB during a challenging backdrop
Business Services revenue growth, 2017 to 2020
5.5%
5.0%
4.8%
2.3% 0.5%
ex RSNand storm credits
Business update
• FY-20 Business Services revenue growth of +2.3% YoY (ex RSN and storm credits) shows resilience in the broader environment
• Q4-20 Business Services revenue growth flat at -0.1% YoY (+0.6%
YoY ex RSN and storm credits)
• Completion of Lightpath transaction in Q4-20, with dedicated new management team
• Continued demand for higher speed tiers
• Call center and digital sales channels continue to perform well
2018
2019
2020
News & Advertising
Strong Q4 with tailwind from political revenues, with recovery in Advertising
News & Advertising quarterly revenue ($m)
($m)
(1)Growth rate refers to growth comparing Q4 2020 to Q4 2019. Cheddar "website traffic" refers to webpage reviews; Cheddar "users" refer to monthly users; "TV viewership" refers to the Nielsen NY DMA HH Rating.
News & Advertising trends
• News & Advertising FY-20 revenue growth of +9.1% YoY
• Q4-20 revenue of $193m up +29.7% YoY (ex-political +3.5% YoY)
• Strong Q4-20 political season contributed to revenue outperformance
• Local and regional advertising showed recovery throughout the quarter, with national and branded advertising recovering at a slower rate
• Record viewership at Cheddar and News12
Increase in website traffic(1)
Increase in users(1)
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Increase in TV viewership(1)
Altice Mobile
Launch of flexible data plans continues to enhance service and improve profitability
Altice Mobile, 2020 review
Lines ~169k
Year-end 2020
Net adds +101k
2020 full year
Penetration 3.6%
as % unique Residential customers
Revenue $78m
2020 full year
Tiered data 66%
1 GB & 3 GB take rate, December 2020
Business update
Adjusted EBITDA Growth
Improving Adjusted EBITDA growth through core business strength
Adjusted EBITDA YoY growth(1)
Adjusted EBITDA Growth YoY
Q4-18
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website. Adjusted EBITDA growth was 6.1% YoY in Q4 2020, 5.8% in Q4 2020 excluding approximately $18.9m of losses related to Altice US A's mobile business in the current period and $20.4m in the year-ago period, and 6.6% ex-mobile ex-storm credits of approximately $10.4m ($8.7m Residential, $1.6m Business Services).
Margin Trends
Revenue mix shift and ongoing cost efficiencies driving margin expansion
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Free Cash Flow (OpFCF) margins(1)
Q4-16 (4)
Q4-17
Q4-18
Adjusted EBITDA margin
Q4-19
OpFCF margin
Q4-20
(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less cash capex ("OpFCF") are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF to net income (loss), please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA includes $18.9m of losses related to Altice USA's mobile business in Q4 2020 and $20.4m of losses in Q4 2019.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA includes $18.9m of losses related to Altice USA's mobile business in Q4 2020 and $20.4m of losses in Q4 2019.
Capex to Support Network Evolution
Pandemic-related temporary slowdown in capex, with ongoing focus on network upgrades
Cash capital expenditures, 2017 to 2020
Capital expenditures reviewCapital intensity
• 10.9% total capital intensity in FY-20 (8.7% ex-FTTH /
10.2%
12.1%
1,154
951 78 56
13.9% 1,355
211 121
309
2017
10.9%
New Build) and 13.6% total capital intensity in Q4-20 (11.8% ex-FTTH / New Build)
• Lower total capital outlay associated with the pandemic and lower CPE spend
1,074
102 108
• Ongoing focus on investments in new-build expansion, network upgrades, and FTTH
• Opportunity for sizable reduction in capex to less than $1.0 billion per year upon the completion of FTTH rollout
2018
2019
OtherCPENew BuildFTTHMobile
2020
Annual Free Cash Flow
Highest-ever annual FCF of $1.9 billion
Free Cash Flow (FCF)(1)
($m)
(1)Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Quarter Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website.
Free Cash Flow review
• FY-20 Free Cash Flow growth of +59% YoY
1,906
• Achieved highest-ever FCF in 2020 through growth in revenue, margin improvement, lighter-than-anticipated capex and utilization of remaining NOLs
1,199
• Strong FCF generation facilitating attractive shareholder returns
1,067
2017
2018
2019
2020
Q4 Free Cash Flow Generation
Continued strong Free Cash Flow growth
Q4-20 Free Cash Flow (FCF) and net change in cash bridge(1)
($m)
1,500
1,000
500
0
(500)
(1,000)
$447m FCF in Q4-20, growth of +12.5% YoY
(1)Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA less cash capex ("OpFCF") and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF to net income (loss), please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website.
(1,151)
Adjusted EBITDA
Cash capexOperating Free Cash
FlowCash interestCash taxes
Other operating cash flowsFree Cash
FlowOther investing activities
Financing activities &
FX
(706)
Net change in cash
Capital Return to Shareholders
Returned $4.8 billion in cash to shareholders in 2020 including completion of one-time share tender
Share Repurchases and Dividends Paid, 2017 to 2020
($m)
Share RepurchasesDividend
4,816
2,000
840 840 2017
4,816
Capital Allocation Review
• Consistent track record of capital returns in the form of share repurchases and dividends since Altice USA inception
• In December 2020, repurchased 64.6m shares at $36.00 per share in tender offer, for a total of $2.33 billion
• 35% reduction in total shares outstanding since 2017 IPO from 737.1m shares to 476.5m at year-end 2020
• Capital allocation objectives remain investment in growth initiatives, opportunistic share repurchases and/or debt paydown, and value-accretive M&A
2018
2019
2020
Lower Cost of Debt
Lower cash interest to drive higher free cash flow growth
Historical cash interest costs
Debt capital structure highlights
• Lowered weighted average cost of debt resulting in ~$550m in run-rate annual interest savings since 2017
• Proactive management of debt maturities by maintaining weighted average life of debt at 6.5 years since IPO
• Potential for additional refinancing opportunities to take advantage of low-interest rate environment
• No bond maturities over $1.0bn until 2025
• Q4 2020 CSC Holdings, LLC leverage of 5.3x; consolidated Altice USA, Inc. leverage of 5.4x(1)
2018
2019
2020
Pro Forma Run-Rate
(1)Net debt to L2QA EBITDA
Financial Outlook
Revenue GrowthAdjusted EBITDA GrowthCash CapexYear-End Leverage (CSC Holdings, LLC)Share Repurchases
2020 Achieved
+1.4%
(+2.6% ex RSN/storms)
5.3x
FY 2021 Outlook
Growth
Growth
< 5.3x
Target 4.5x - 5.0x over time
Q&AAppendixAltice USA, Inc. Financials
($m)
FY-19
FY-20
Growth YoY
Q4-19
Q4-20
Growth YoY
Total Revenue
$9,760.9
$9,894.6
+1.4%
$2,474.5
$2,535.4
+2.5%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$4,265.5
$4,414.8
+3.5%
$1,085.0
$1,151.4
+6.1%
Margin (%)
43.7%
44.6%
43.8%
45.4%
Cash capital expenditures
$1,355.4
$1,074.0
-20.8%
$322.8
$344.6
+6.7%
Capex % of revenue
13.0%
13.6%
13.9%
10.9%
OpFCF (1)
$2,910.1
$3,340.9
+14.8%
$762.2
$806.4
+5.8%
Margin (%)
30.8%
31.8%
29.8%
33.8%
(1)Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA less cash capex ("OpFCF") are non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and OpFCF to net income (loss), please see the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Altice USA earnings release posted to the Altice USA website.
Altice USA Consolidated Debt Maturity Profile
Long-dated maturities following proactive refinancing activity
Altice USA maturity profile(1) (in millions)
1.1
0.7
Altice USA Consolidated
0.1
WACD: 4.7%
WAL: 6.5 years
Fixed rate % of debt: 79% Liquidity: $2.1bn
1.5
2.8
2.7
5.1
2.5
1.8
5.7
1.0
2022
CSC Term LoansLightpath Term LoansRevolver
2023
2024
2025
2026
CSC Guaranteed NotesLightpath Senior Secured
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
CSC Senior Unsecured NotesLightpath Senior Unsecured Notes
(1)Excludes $4.1m of 2028 Legacy Cequel Stub Notes.