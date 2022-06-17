Log in
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
8.760 USD   +11.17%
ALTICE USA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/15ALTICE USA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15ALTICE USA : Optimum Lands in Texas with New Stores in Lubbock and Amarillo
PU
Altice USA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/17/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Olsen Michael
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Altice USA, Inc. [ATUS] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1 COURT SQUARE WEST
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
LONG ISLAND CITY NY 11101
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Olsen Michael
1 COURT SQUARE WEST

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY11101

EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy
Signatures
/s/ Michael Olsen 2022-06-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This grant was approved by a committee of the board of directors of the Issuer on December 23, 2021, subject to stockholder approval of an amendment to the Amended and Restated Altice USA 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") under which the grant was made. The Issuer's stockholders approved the amendment to the Plan on June 15, 2022.
(2) Represents restricted share units granted pursuant to the Plan. Each restricted share unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's Class A common stock. The restricted share units vest in equal installments on each of December 29, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
(3) Represents stock options granted pursuant to the Plan. The stock options vest in equal installments on each of December 29, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ALTICE USA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 807 M - -
Net income 2022 697 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 583 M 3 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 7,88 $
Average target price 17,17 $
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Grau Senior VP-Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-51.30%3 583
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.41%205 111
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.24%134 031
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.70%103 572
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.23%93 013
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-36.29%66 758