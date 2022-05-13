Log in
ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
9.280 USD   -0.75%
Altice USA To Participate in MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit

05/13/2022

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dexter Goei, CEO, will participate in the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET. For a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 811 M - -
Net income 2022 696 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 251 M 4 251 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 35,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 9,35 $
Average target price 17,25 $
Spread / Average Target 84,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Grau Senior VP-Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Philippe Le May Chief Technology Officer
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-42.21%4 251
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.85%201 835
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.27%136 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.46%103 949
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.11%92 926
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.64%74 780