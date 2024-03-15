Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Marc Sirota, CFO, will participate in the New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group Fiber to the Future Conference on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please follow the link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.7 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local and international news through its News 12 and i24NEWS networks.

