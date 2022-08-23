Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Altice USA, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-08-23 pm EDT
10.09 USD   +1.92%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos

08/23/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Logos of French telecoms operator SFR in Niort

PARIS (Reuters) - Altice Europe's French telecoms business SFR has replaced its chief executive, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo to staff by the unlisted group's billionaire boss and owner Patrick Drahi.

SFR Chief Executive Gregory Rabuel will be replaced by the company's current media head, Arthur Dreyfus, the report said.

Altice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ALTICE USA, INC.
01:31pAltice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos
RE
03:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 hits new one-month low ahead of economic data
RE
02:19aUK will not take action over Drahi's stake in BT
RE
08/10HSBC Downgrades Altice USA to Hold From Buy; Price Target is $11
MT
08/04Altice USA Reportedly Targets PE Funds in Early Suddenlink Negotiations
CI
08/04TD Securities Adjusts Altice USA Price Target to $21 From $17, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/04Morgan Stanley Trims Altice USA's Price Target to $11 From $12, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
08/04Deutsche Bank Trims Altice USA's Price Target to $12 From $13, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/04RBC Cuts Price Target on Altice USA to $19 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/04ALTICE USA, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ALTICE USA, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 799 M - -
Net income 2022 629 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 501 M 4 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart ALTICE USA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altice USA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTICE USA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 9,90 $
Average target price 15,91 $
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dexter G. Goei Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Grau Senior VP-Corporate Financial Planning & Analysis
Patrick Drahi Chairman
Pragash Pillai EVP, Chief Technology & Information Officer
Raymond Svider Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTICE USA, INC.-38.81%4 501
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.51%185 501
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.03%144 022
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.32%97 522
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.49%93 956
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.74%70 098