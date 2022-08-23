Altice's French telecoms arm replaces CEO -Les Echos
08/23/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Altice Europe's French telecoms business SFR has replaced its chief executive, daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo to staff by the unlisted group's billionaire boss and owner Patrick Drahi.
SFR Chief Executive Gregory Rabuel will be replaced by the company's current media head, Arthur Dreyfus, the report said.
Altice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Chris Reese)