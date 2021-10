News 12 Networks Wins Big at 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards

NEW YORK, NY - October 30, 2021 - News 12 Networks continued to show its industry-leading excellence in journalism by taking home a record-breaking 30 Emmys at the 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards Saturday night. News 12 Networks received the most awards of the night, beating out WNJU Telemundo 47 which was awarded 21 wins and WABC-TV and WPIX-TV who both received 17 award wins. Earlier this year, News 12 Networks received a market-leading 93 Emmy nominations.

The list of winners:

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (SINGLE REPORT)

"Body by Alex" - November 20, 2019

News 12 Long Island

Jamie Stuart, Producer; David Dodds, Photographer; Brian Vitko, Graphic Artist

NEWS FEATURE - SERIOUS FEATURE (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

"Accused & Convicted: 20th Anniversary of the Central Park Sexual Assaults" -

June 27, 2020

News 12 The Bronx

Anthony Carlo, Reporter; Jose Sanchez, Photographer; Chade Newton, Graphic Designer

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

"100 Years Forward" - August 18, 2020

News 12 Networks

Tara Rosenblum, Anchor; Pauline Chiou, News Director, News 12 Westchester; Alan Flamenhaft,

Photographer; Rebecca Granet, Reporter; Michelle Brown, Reporter; Chris Wood, Photographer; Scott McGee,

Reporter; Charles Bucci, Senior Designer; Lena Salzbank, Reporter; Michael Nash, Photographer; Nadia Galindo,

Reporter; John Vignogna, Photographer; Gabriel Rosa, Photographer; Scott Cohen, Photographer

RELIGION - NEWS (NO TIME LIMIT)

"Surging Anti-Semitism : Hate Home" - September 25, 2019

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Producer; Alan Flamenhaft, Photographer; Jean Salzarulo, I-team Assignment Editor

WRITER - NEWS

"Tara Rosenblum" - September 22, 2019

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Writer

WRITER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

"Tara Rosenblum Writer" - October 29, 2019

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Writer

CRIME - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

"Black and Blue" - June 19, 2020

News 12 Hudson Valley

Michelle Brown, Reporter/Producer; Kurt Fischer, Photographer/Editor

CRIME - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

"Summer of Violence" - August 7, 2020

News 12 The Bronx

Jessica Cunnington, Reporter; Jose Sanchez, Photographer; Pratik Parija, Graphic Designer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

"Federal Balance of Power" - October 29, 2020

News 12 Networks

Rich Barrabi, Anchor; James DiGregorio, Lead Senior Designer; Andrew Ryan, Photographer/Editor

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

"Black History Month: A Celebration" - July 17, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Ty Milburn, Reporter; Ian Harbus, Videographer; Tara Rosenblum, Reporter; Alan Flamenhaft,

Videographer; John Vignogna, Videographer; Scott Cohen, Videographer; Haley Clark, Field Producer

BUSINESS/CONSUMER - SHORT FORM CONTENT (UP TO 10 MINUTES)

"'We're Open Bully Sound, Killer Body, Legacy Fitness" - July 24, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Antoinette Biordi, Reporter; Tom Franz, Photographer; Andrew Singh, Videographer; Daniel Scaturro, Editor

MILITARY - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"Keeper of the Flame" - February 2, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Virginia Huie, Producer; Patrick Mantle, Photographer/Editor; Michael De Mita, Chopper Photographer

LIFESTYLE - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"Road Trip: Close to Home" - January 1, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Nikita Ramos, Reporter; Dan Foley, Videographer

HEALTH/MEDICAL - NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"New York's 'Other' Medical Crisis" - May 19, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Producer; Alan Flamenhaft, Photographer

TALENT: REPORTER - FEATURES/HUMAN INTEREST

"Jamie Stuart Reporter Composite" - June 11, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Jamie Stuart, Reporter

TALENT: REPORTER - DAILY NEWS

"Tara Rosenblum" - April 13, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Reporter

TALENT: REPORTER - MEDICAL

"Tara Rosenblum" - June 22, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Medical Reporter

TALENT: REPORTER - SPECIALTY ASSIGNMENT

"Tara Rosenblum - Turn To Tara Specialty Assignment" - April 27, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Reporter

TALENT: REPORTER - SPORTS

"Kevin Maher Sports Reporter Composite" - May 5, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Kevin Maher, Reporter

TALENT: PERFORMER/NARRATOR

"Tara Rosenblum" - November 1, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Performer/Narrator

TALENT: PROGRAM HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT

"Tara Rosenblum " - August 18, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Program Host

PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM (SERIES)

"Leaving to Live " - June 22, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Producer/Anchor; Alan Flamenhaft, Photographer; Jean Salzarulo, I-team Assignment Editor

COMMUNITY SERVICE

"Hate at Home - A Year of Intolerance" - September 23, 2020

News 12 Networks

Manoj Shamdasani, Vice President Of Programming

JOURNALISTIC ENTERPRISE INDIVIDUAL / TEAM

"Tara Rosenblum" - September 4, 2019

News 12 Westchester

Tara Rosenblum, Anchor/Managing Editor

HUMAN INTEREST - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

"Striking Success" - March 6, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Dave Dodds, Photographer; Jamie Stuart, Reporter

PHOTOGRAPHER: SHORT FORM CONTENT (UNDER 10 MINUTES)

"David Rahner Composite" - November 29, 2020

News 12 Long Island

David Rahner, Photographer

WRITER - SPORTS

"Kevin Maher Sports Writing Composite" - March 17, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Kevin Maher, Writer

SPORTS STORY - NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

"Can't Take You Out to the Ballgame" - May 20, 2020

News 12 Long Island

Dave Dodds, Photographer; Kevin Maher, Reporter

WEATHER - LONG FORM CONTENT (LONGER THAN 10 MINUTES)

"Weather Squad: Liberty Science Center" - November 6, 2019

News 12 Digital

Geoff Bansen, Meteorologist; Mike Rizzo, Meteorologist; Annette Stellato, Executive Producer; Mike Nash,

Photographer/Editor; Gregory Martin Stevens, Senior Designer; Kristin Malaspina, Senior Vice President,

Marketing & Partnerships; Andy Schoengold, Senior Creative Director; Ricardo DeMasi, Promotions Manager

HARD NEWS REPORT (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

"3 Days in Philadelphia" - December 14, 2020

News 12 Westchester

Scott McGee, Anchor; Gabriel Rosa, Videographer