  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Altice USA, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATUS   US02156K1034

ALTICE USA, INC.

(ATUS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
10.50 USD   +12.30%
08:16aOptimum Introduces 5 Gig Fiber Internet, Delivering the Fastest Fiber Internet Speeds in the New York Tri-State Area
BU
05/17Optimum Mobile is #1 in Customer Satisfaction by American Customer Satisfaction Index
BU
05/13Altice USA To Participate in MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media & Communications Summit
BU
Optimum Introduces 5 Gig Fiber Internet, Delivering the Fastest Fiber Internet Speeds in the New York Tri-State Area

05/18/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Speeds more than twice as fast as those offered by competing fiber providers

Optimum, a brand of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), today introduces Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet, the fastest residential fiber internet service in the New York Tri-State area with symmetrical speeds up to 5 Gig1, which is more than twice as fast as speeds offered by competing fiber providers.

In addition to the new 5 Gig speed tier, Optimum is also introducing Optimum 2 Gig Fiber Internet, giving Optimum Fiber customers various multi-gig symmetrical speed options.

The new 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet tiers will launch in parts of Long Island beginning in June and roll out across the company’s entire Tri-State fiber footprint by yearend.

The 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet service is delivered over Optimum’s new 100% Fiber Internet network. The service offers symmetrical speeds, so customers can enjoy upload speeds as fast as download speeds, greater reliability, and Smart WiFi 6 for greater whole home WiFi coverage. In addition, consumers can enjoy high resolution video streaming up to 8K and lower latency for an enhanced connectivity experience across multiple devices and for data-intensive online activities such as virtual reality applications, gaming, and more.

Said Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei: “As we continue to expand our new 100% Optimum Fiber Internet network across our footprint, we are pleased to bring the fastest residential fiber internet service to the Tri-State area. Customers on our Optimum Fiber network are already enjoying fast, symmetrical speeds and a reliable connectivity experience, and we look forward to bringing even faster service with more bandwidth than ever before with our 5 Gig and 2 Gig Optimum Fiber Internet speeds.”

Optimum 5 Gig Fiber Internet will be available to new customers for $180/month and 2 Gig Fiber Internet will be priced at $120/month. Existing customers can call 1.866.347.4784 to upgrade.

For more information on Optimum’s multi-gig speed tiers and other fiber offerings, visit Optimum.com/5Gig.

1

Wired connection. WiFi speeds may vary.

About Optimum

Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states. Altice USA also operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional, and national businesses and advertising clients. The company also offers hyper-local, national, international, and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.


© Business Wire 2022
