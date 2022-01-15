Altigen Communications : Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2021

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. State of Incorporation: Delaware 670 N McCarthy Blvd, Suite 200 Milpitas, CA 95035 597-9000

The number of shares outstanding of our common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("common stock"), was 23,748,432 shares as of September 30, 2021. The number of shares outstanding of our common stock was 23,019,456 shares as of September 30, 2020.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART A - General Company Information Item 1. The Exact Name of the Issuer and its Predecessor (if any).................................................................... 4 Item 2. The Address of the Issuer's Principal Executive Offices ......................................................................... 4 Item 3. The Jurisdiction and Date of the Issuer's Incorporation or Organization................................................. 4 PART B - Share Structure Item 4. The Exact Title and Class of Securities Outstanding ............................................................................... 4 Item 5. Par or Stated Value and Description of the Security ................................................................................ 4 Item 6. The Number of Shares or Total Amount of the Securities Outstanding for Each Class of Securities Authorized ............................................................................................................................................... 6 Item 7. The Name and Address of the Transfer Agent ......................................................................................... 6 PART C - Business Information Item 8. The Nature of the Issuer's Business ......................................................................................................... 6 Item 9. The Nature of Products or Services Offered ............................................................................................ 10 Item 10. The Nature and Extent of the Issuer's Facilities....................................................................................... 23 PART D - Management Structure and Financial Information Item 11. The Name of the Chief Executive Officer, Members of the Board of Directors, as well as Control Persons .................................................................................................................................................... 23 Item 12. Financial Information for the Issuer's Most Recent Fiscal Period ........................................................... 25 Item 13. Similar Financial Information for Such Part of the Two Preceding Fiscal Years as the Issuer or its Predecessor Has Been in Existence. ........................................................................................................ 25 Item 14. Beneficial Owners .................................................................................................................................... 25 Item 15. The Name, Address, Telephone Number, and Email Address of Each of the Advisors to the Issuer on Matters Relating to Operations, Business Development and Disclosure ................................. 26 Item 16. Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation ................................................................ 26 PART E - Issuance History Item 17. List of Securities Offerings and Shares Issued for Services in the Past Two Years ................................. 33 PART F - Exhibits Item 18. Material Contracts.................................................................................................................................... 33 Item 19. Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws ...................................................................................................... 34 Item 20. Purchases of Equity Securities by the Issuer and Affiliated Purchasers................................................... 34 Item 21. Issuer's Certifications............................................................................................................................... 34 - 3 -

PART A - GENERAL COMPANY INFORMATION Item 1. The Exact Name of the Issuer and its Predecessor (if any) Exact name of the issuer: Altigen Communications, Inc. Exact names of predecessor entities in the past five years and dates of name changes: Not applicable. Item 2. The Address of the Issuer's Principal Executive Offices Principal Executive Offices: 670 N McCarthy Blvd, Suite 200 Milpitas, CA 95035 Telephone: (408) 597-9000 Facsimile: (408) 597-2020 Website: www.altigen.com Investor Relations Officer: Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance 670 N McCarthy Blvd, Suite 200 Milpitas, CA 95035 Telephone: (408) 597-9000 Email Address: ir@altigen.com Item 3. The Jurisdiction and Date of the Issuer's Incorporation or Organization Altigen was incorporated in the state of California in May 1994, and reincorporated in the State of Delaware in June 1999. Altigen is currently active and in good standing with the State of Delaware. PART B - SHARE STRUCTURE Item 4. The Exact Title and Class of Securities Outstanding Altigen has only one class of outstanding stock: Title: Common Stock, par value $0.001 CUSIP: 021489109 OTCQB Trading Symbol: ATGN In addition, Altigen has issued options to purchase shares of its common stock, of which 2,425,114 were still outstanding as of September 30, 2021. No shares of preferred stock are currently outstanding. Item 5. Par or Stated Value and Description of the Security Common Stock The Company's outstanding securities consist solely of shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Certificate of Incorporation") authorizes 50,000,000 shares of common stock. The holders of common stock are entitled to one vote per share on all matters submitted to a vote of the stockholders. Holders of common stock do not have cumulative voting rights. Therefore, holders of more than 50% of the shares of common stock are able to elect all of the Company's directors eligible for election in a given year. The holders of common stock are entitled to dividends if declared by the Company's board of directors (the "Board of Directors"). There are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to the common stock, and holders of common stock are not entitled to any preemptive rights with respect to additional issuances of common stock by the Company. - 4 -