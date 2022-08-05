Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Altigen Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATGN   US0214891097

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ATGN)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:27 2022-08-04 am EDT
1.070 USD   -0.93%
09:16aALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
PU
06/30ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : Fiscal 2022 2nd Quarter Report
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Altigen Communications, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altigen Communications : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2022 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call.

When: Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #272165 to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through September 18, 2022. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #46350. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710953/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-Third-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results

Disclaimer

AltiGen Communications Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
09:16aALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
PU
06/30ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : Fiscal 2022 2nd Quarter Report
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Altigen Communications, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Earnings Flash (ATGN) ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS Reports Q2 EPS $0.01
MT
05/06Altigen Communications, Inc. completed the acquisition of Substantially All of the Asse..
CI
03/08ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : / ZAACT Tech Talk
PU
03/08TRANSCRIPT : Altigen Communications, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
03/08REMINDER : Altigen to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 8, 2022
PU
03/08ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances Microsoft Teams Solutions Portfolio; Announces Definitiv..
PU
03/08Altigen Communications, Inc. signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire Su..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 11,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,49 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,9 M 25,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altigen Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jeremiah J. Fleming Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tsyr-Yi Sun Vice President-Research & Development
Mark Allen Chief Product & Innovations Officer
Christopher Weidemann Chief Technical Officer
Trent Rowley Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-20.00%26
APPLE INC.-6.62%2 664 691
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.87%38 357
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-42.42%13 748
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-55.27%8 336
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-23.53%1 053