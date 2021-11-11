Partner Spotlight – Gracon Services

In this week's Partner Spotlight, we talk to Mike Grady from Gracon Services.

Q: Can you please give us a brief overview of your business?



A: Gracon Services, Incorporated is a Michigan corporation established in 1982. We provide technical support and consulting to public sector and commercial customers throughout the state of Michigan. We have been providing managed services and we provide support for customers with hybrid cloud environments.

Q: What impact has the growth of Microsoft Teams and Teams Voice had on your business? Do you find your clients inquiring more about Microsoft Voice and UC options than prior years with your clients' digital engagements?

A: The growth and evolution of Microsoft Teams and Teams Voice have "opened more doors" for us to provide solutions for our customers. It has also expanded our market opportunities. We introduce the Microsoft Voice and UC options as a solution for later phases of migration from on-premise to the M365 "cloud" platform.

Q: How have Altigen's solutions enabled you to address the Teams market opportunity?

A: Since many of the customers are public sector, local, and County government facilities, they are operating with Microsoft Government Cloud Computing (GCC) tenancy. Microsoft's GCC platform addresses security and compliance requirements for those customers. We implement Microsoft Teams Voice with Altigen solution set because Altigen is one of the few vendors that can operate in the GCC "space". We have been able to provide a Microsoft Teams and Team Voice UC solution to our GCC clientele.

Q: How were you introduced to Altigen? What made Altigen stand out from other options from a partner perspective? What has been the impact for Gracon's Managed Services Practice expanded with an Altigen - Microsoft Voice and UC experience?

A: We were introduced to Altigen by one of our main distributors, Synnex Corporation. We have "interviewed" no less than six other UCC vendors claiming that they could operate and interface with Microsoft Teams in the GCC platform, to find out that they could not at all. Altigen proved very quickly that they could address and provide a UC solution in the GCC "space." With Altigen's solution, we are able to provide a Microsoft Teams solution and expand what our customers have already invested in. It simplifies our customers' environment in a variety of ways. It is easier to provision, implement and maintain with the Altigen solution.

Q: How would you rate your experience in working with Altigen? What has exceeded your expectations since working with us?

A: Our experience with Altigen is 'refreshing and encouraging." As was mentioned before we spent over six months trying to find a vendor that could actually provide a Microsoft Teams integration solution for UC and Calling Center requirements in the public sector marketplace. Altigen proved they could not only provide the solution but did so by providing a "proof-of-concept" solution for one of our customers in a very short time frame. The speed at which this was done was very impressive. We were able to migrate this customer from "proof-of-concept" to production in a few short weeks. We expected the migration to take months.

Q:What advice might you have for a Microsoft partner or customer regarding Altigen's Teams solutions? What would you tell someone who's considering our business?

A: Based upon our experience of working with Altigen, I would recommend Microsoft partners look no further than Altigen. Other vendors claim they can provide a UC solution that integrates with Microsoft's Voice but they do not.

Q: What was it like before you had our product or service?

A: Prior to finding Altigen, we didn't have an integrated Teams Voice solution. We were looking at adding a third-party "snap-on" solution. We did not proceed with the third-party solutions that were offered.

Q: Can you talk about how some of Gracon's migration to Altigen projects have gone?

A: We continue to be impressed by the speed at which Altigen's implementations team allows us to migrate our customers from legacy phone systems to a Microsoft Teams and Voice solution. What usually takes months has been done in weeks. Altigen's support is refreshing, their product training library in many cases has closed deals for us.

Q: Why are the Altigen solutions attractive to Gracon?

A: Altigen's solution has allowed Gracon Services to shorten our sales cycle, provide a quality UC solution, cut implementation time, and in many cases reduce our customers' telephony costs.

