  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Altigen Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ATGN   US0214891097

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ATGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reminder: Altigen to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 8, 2022

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based leading provider of Cloud-based Customer Experience solutions built on Microsoft technologies, would like to remind investors they will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on March 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

"We're excited to announce our first Investor Day," said Jerry Fleming, Altigen's president and CEO. "We've come a long way in our evolution from a hardware-based, on-premise business phone system vendor initially to a hosted PBX-software provider. More recently, we've worked hard to expand our cloud portfolio into a complete suite of Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solutions, and we look forward to sharing our vision for the Company over the next several years."

The Investor Day Agenda will include:

  • Introduction and Overview
  • Microsoft Modern Workplace
  • Fiserv Altigen Strategic Partnership
  • Microsoft Teams Market Overview
  • Altigen Strategic Positioning
  • The Enterprise Opportunity with ZAACT Consulting
  • Altigen Product Portfolio: Roadmap & Demonstrations
  • US & UK Go to Market Strategies
  • Altigen Financial Metrics Discussion
  • Q & A Session

Registration is open, and interested investors can register for the Investor Day at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/44731

The live presentations can be viewed through the Altigen website at https://www.altigen.com/about-altigen-communications/investor-relations/ . The event will be archived for one year.

About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN) is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
brian@haydenir.com
or
IR@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/692008/Reminder-Altigen-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Day-on-March-8-2022

Disclaimer

AltiGen Communications Inc. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,49 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,92 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -107x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,1 M 25,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,08x
EV / Sales 2021 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float -
