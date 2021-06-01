Altimar Acquisition III : Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing (Form 8-K)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (the 'Company') announced today that, on May 25, 2021, it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on or prior to the due date thereof or by the extended filing due date provided by Rule 12b-25 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The NYSE informed the Company that, under the NYSE's rules, the Company has six months from the filing due date to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 18, 2021, the Company experienced delays in the preparation and review of its unaudited condensed financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 as a result of the changes to the accounting treatment of the Company's public warrants and private placement warrants issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

The Company has filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC on June 1, 2021 and is expected to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

