Altimeter Growth : Grab to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Grab Holdings Inc. (“Grab”), Southeast Asia’s leading superapp, announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences. Attendance is by invitation only for clients of each respective firm. Interested investors should contact their respective sales representative to register and schedule one-on-one meetings.

Monday, May 24 (U.S.), Grab President Ming Maa and Chief Financial Officer Peter Oey will present in a “Fireside Chat” at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media & Telecoms Conference. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Tuesday, May 25 (Asia), Grab CEO Anthony Tan will make a keynote speech at the Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Asia Pacific 2021.

Tuesday, May 25 (U.S.), Peter Oey will host one-on-one meetings at the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference.

Tuesday, June 1 (Asia), Peter Oey will present in a “Fireside Chat” at the Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference.

Tuesday, June 7, (U.S.), Peter Oey will present at the Evercore ISI Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Thursday, June 24 Asia), Grab Financial Group Head of Investment & New Business Philip Chew will present at the Macquarie Technology Summit.

Tuesday, June 29 (Asia), Ming Maa and Peter Oey will present at the Morgan Stanley ASEAN BEST Conference Singapore.

A replay of certain presentations and fireside sessions will be made available on Grab’s Investor Relations site at www.grab.com/investors.

About Grab

Grab is the leading superapp platform in Southeast Asia, providing everyday services that matter to consumers. Today, the Grab app has been downloaded onto millions of mobile devices, giving users access to over nine million drivers, merchants, and agents. Grab offers a wide range of on-demand services in the region, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services across 428 cities in eight countries.

On April 13, Grab announced that it intends to go public in the U.S. via a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Nasdaq: “AGC”). Upon closing of the merger, the combined company expects its securities to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol “GRAB”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006138/en/