  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altimeter Growth Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGC   KYG0370L1086

ALTIMETER GROWTH CORP.

(AGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altimeter Growth : Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 billion SPAC merger delayed to Q4

06/09/2021 | 06:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's Grab, which is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp, said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business combination during the fourth quarter.

The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal by July.

Grab said it was in the process of finalising its financial audit for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 in accordance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

It is also was working with the SEC to obtain pre-clearance of certain accounting policies and related financial disclosures.

As a result, Grab's financial information for those periods remain subject to further review and revision, it said in a statement.

Grab also said its consolidated gross merchandise value during the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 billion, an increase of 5.2% over same period a year ago.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 937 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 741 M 741 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bradley Thomas Gerstner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hab Siam Director & General Counsel
Aishetu Fatima Dozie Director
Richard N. Barton Director
Dev C. Ittycheria Director
