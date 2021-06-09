Altimeter Growth : Southeast Asia's Grab sees $40 bln SPAC merger delayed to Q4

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's Grab, which
is going public through a merger worth $40 billion with
special-purpose acquisition company Altimeter Growth Corp
, said on Wednesday it expects to complete the business
combination during the fourth quarter.
The company had previously said it aimed to close the deal
by July.
Grab said it was in the process of finalising its financial
audit for fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 in accordance with
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.
It is also was working with the SEC to obtain pre-clearance
of certain accounting policies and related financial
disclosures.
As a result, Grab's financial information for those periods
remain subject to further review and revision, it said in a
statement.
Grab also said its consolidated gross merchandise value
during the first quarter of 2021 was $3.6 billion, an increase
of 5.2% over same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Martin Petty)