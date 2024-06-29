NEW YORK, June 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of securities of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) between December 1, 2023 and April 26, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 5, 2024.

To join the Altimmune class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=22535 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the Allegations that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Altimmune overstated the potential for its lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 ("GLP-1"), to stand out from competing GLP-1 agonists based on the drug's efficacy and tolerability results observed in evaluating pemvidutide for the treatment of obesity (the "MOMENTUM Trial"); (2) accordingly, the MOMENTUM trial results were less significant to pemvidutide's clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had overstated Altimmune's prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (4) as a result, Altimmune's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Altimmune, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 5, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/case/altimmune-inc/

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

