Pemvidutide significantly decreased serum lipids
Plasma lipidomic profiling of subjects with overweight or obesity following treatment with the glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon dual receptor agonist pemvidutide: an investigation of lipid signatures associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis
J. Suschak1, B. Georges1, S. Browne1, C. Alonso2, S. Roberts1, S. Harris1
1 Altimmune, Inc; Gaithersburg, MD, USA; 2 OWL Metabolomics, Derio, Spain
including inflammatory lipid sub-species at Week 12.
Figure 1. Pemvidutide treatment yielded significant decreases in serum lipids in subjects with overweight/obesity at Week 12. Relative change in serum lipids. p- values: *p<0.05, **p<0.005, ***p<0.001, vs. placebo
Figure 2. Pemvidutide treatment improved MASH-associated lipotoxic species in subjects with overweight/obesity at Week 12. Changes in phospholipid sub- species, sterols, inflammatory glycoproteins, and bile acids. The color code represents the log2(robust fold-change).Wilcoxon signed rank test p-values: *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001, vs. baseline.
Introduction
- Approximately 70% of people with either obesity or MASH have dysregulated serum lipid profiles, with high levels of lipids and toxic lipid species associated with increased cardiovascular risk,
- Dyslipidemia can result in increased hepatic and systemic inflammation, exacerbating comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance
- Pemvidutide is a balanced glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/glucagon dual receptor agonist in clinical development for the treatment of MASH and obesity
- Pemvidutide achieved up to 15.6% weight loss in a 48-week clinical trial of subjects with obesity and 68.5% relative liver fat reduction in a 12-week clinical trial of subjects with MASLD
Aim
- To analyze the change in lipidomic profile of subjects with overweight/obesity (NCT04561245) or overweight/obesity and MASLD (NCT05006885) following pemvidutide treatment
Methods
- Subjects with overweight/obesity or overweight/obesity and MASLD were treated with pemvidutide (1.2 mg, 1.8 mg, 2.4 mg) or placebo administered subcutaneously weekly for 12 weeks
- Plasma samples from study completers were analyzed by ultra-high performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (UHPLC-MS) or nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) at baseline, Week 6, and Week 12
Results
- Pemvidutide achieved significant reductions from baseline across multiple glycero- and phospholipid sub-species associated with MASH, including triglycerides, lysophosphatidylinositols (Lyso-PI) and lysophosphatidylethanolamines (Lyso-PE)
- Pemvidutide treatment resulted in significant reductions in atherosclerotic sphingolipids including ceramides
- Pemvidutide improved bile acid dysregulation, yielding reductions in glycol- and tauro- conjugated bile acids
Conclusions
- Pemvidutide administered weekly resulted in significant improvements in plasma lipidomic profiles, including reductions in triglycerides and MASH-associated glycero- and phospholipid species at 12 weeks of treatment
- Decreases in cardio-inflammatoryLyso-PI and Lyso-PCsub-species may reduce cardiovascular disease
- Lyso-PEdecreases may reduce fat accumulation in MASH patient livers (Yamamoto et al. 2022)
- Elevated glycol- and tauro-conjugated bile acids are associated with fibrosis and increased MASLD activity, suggesting that pemvidutide improves these histological factors (Kalhan et al. 2011)
- These findings support pemvidutide's potential benefit on MASH-associatedco-morbidities, including atherosclerosis and metabolic syndrome
- These data support the evaluation of pemvidutide in an ongoing biopsy-confirmed,24-week Phase 2b MASH trial (IMPACT: NCT05989711)
References
- Yamamoto, Y et al. Nutrients 2022 PMC8839386
- Kalhan, S et al. Metabolism 2011 PMC2950914
Subjects with Obesity
A.
B.
Figure 3. Pemvidutide treatment improved MASH-associated lipids in subjects with overweight/obesity at Week 6. (A) Changes in phospholipid sub-species,sterols, inflammatory glycoproteins, and bile acids. (B) Changes in triglyceride sub-species.The color code represents the log2(robust fold-changefrom baseline). Wilcoxon signed rank test p-values: *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001, vs. baseline.
Subjects with MASLD
A.
B.
Figure 4. Pemvidutide treatment improved MASH-associated lipids in subjects with MASLD at Week 6. (A) Changes in phospholipid sub-species,sterols, and bile acids. (B) Changes in triglyceride sub-species.The color code represents the log2(robust fold-changefrom baseline). Wilcoxon signed rank test p-values: **p<0.01, ***p<0.001, vs. baseline.
