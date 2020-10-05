Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Altimmune, Inc.    ALT

ALTIMMUNE, INC.

(ALT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altimmune : Guggenheim Securities' 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

Guggenheim Securities

1st Annual Vaccines &

NASDAQ: ALT

Infectious Diseases Day

October 5, 2020

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS

Safe-Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by Altimmune, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "Altimmune" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. Any statements made in this presentation relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, the prospects for commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward- looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: our lack of financial resources and access to capital; clinical trials and the commercialization of proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, dependence on third parties and other risks); the regulatory approval process; dependence on intellectual property; the Company's BARDA contract and other government programs, reimbursement and regulation. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The statements made herein speak only as of the date stated herein, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as result of new information or future events.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Proprietary intranasal

Developing next

Near-term value-driving

vaccine platform ideally

generation peptide

catalysts with sufficient

suited for rapid response

therapeutics for liver

cash and investments on

to pandemic situations,

disease

hand

including COVID-19

3

ADVANCING STRONG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

PROGRAM

INTRANASAL VACCINES

INTRANASAL THERAPEUTIC

LIVER DISEASES

PRODUCT NAME

AdCOVIDTM

NasoShieldTM

NasoVAXTM

T-COVIDTM

ALT-801

HepTcellTM

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

COVID-19

Anthrax

Seasonal & Pandemic Influenza

COVID-19

NASH

Chronic Hepatitis B

PHASE II

PHASE III

Funded by BARDA

$133.7M Potential Value

Phase 1/2 Trial Funded

by DoD

STATUS

Phase 1 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020

In Phase 1b, data targeted Q4 2020

Ready for Phase 2b

In Phase 1/2, data targeted Q4 2020

Phase 1 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020

Phase 2 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020

4

TWO INTRANASAL PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19

  • AdCOVID Mucosal Vaccine
    • Intranasal administration for nasal mucosal immunity
    • Strong serum neutralizing antibody, mucosal antibody and mucosal and T cell immunity in preclinical studies
    • Phase 1 first-in-human trial Q4 2020
  • T-COVIDImmunomodulator
    • Intranasal administration modulates innate immunity to decrease inflammation in respiratory tract
    • Received $4.7 million contract from DoD to perform clinical study
    • Phase 1/2 trial currently enrolling

5

IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS FOR AN IDEAL COVID-19 VACCINE

Broad protection required:

  • ALL arms of the adaptive immune system activated

Initial infection occurs through nasal/oral

airways:

  • Intranasal vaccination for nasal mucosal immunity to block both infection AND transmission

Simplfied deployment:

  • Single dose, easily administered, ship without cold chain, long-term stability under common refrigerated conditions

COVID-19

Transmission by

respiratory droplets

6

ADCOVID: DIFFERENTIATION FROM OTHER CANDIDATES

Factor

AdCOVID

RNA

DNA

Protein

Other

Vectored

Number of Doses

1

2

2

2

1 - 2

Route of

Nasal Spray

Injection

Injection

Injection

Injection

Administration

Nasal Mucosal

Yes

No

No

No

No

Immunity

Ease of Deployment

(Vaccine complexity,

++++

+/++

++

+++

+++

healthcare training and

product stability)

7

T-COVID THERAPEUTIC MODULATES INNATE IMMUNITY

PRECLINICAL EFFECTS BLOCK LETHAL LUNG INFLAMMATION

INNATE

IMMUNITY

  • Novel mechanism of action modifies host response to respiratory infection
  • Decreases excessive lung inflammation following lethal virus challenge
  • Effects are mediated by vector component - no antigen expression required
  • Protection occurs within days and lasts for weeks

8

STRONG ANTICIPATED NEWS FLOW

Timing

Program

Event

Q4 2020

ALT-801

Phase 1 (SAD/MAD) clinical trial initiates in Australia

Q4 2020

NasoShield

Phase 1b clinical trial read-out

Q4 2020

AdCOVID

Commence Phase 1 clinical trial

Q4 2020

HepTcell

Commence Phase 2 clinical trial

Q4 2020

T-COVID

Phase 1/2 clinical trial read-out

Q1 2021

AdCOVID

Phase 1 clinical trial read-out

Q1 2021

NasoShield

BARDA decision to exercise $105M option for Phase 2 development

Q2 2021

ALT-801

Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial read-out

9

SUMMARY - WHY ALTIMMUNE?

1

Diversified portfolio with 2 proprietary technology platforms

Intranasal vaccines & peptide therapeutics

2

Highly-differentiated intranasal vaccine approach

Offers clear advantages over other vaccine approaches

Strong clinical focus and momentum

3

5 active clinical programs in Q4 2020

4

Multiple valuation catalysts anticipated over the next 6 months

Data read-outs from multiple clinical programs

5

Solid cash position to reach value-generating milestones

~$214M at 7/31/2020

Q&A

NASDAQ: ALT

Disclaimer

Altimmune Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 21:49:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALTIMMUNE, INC.
05:50pALTIMMUNE : Guggenheim Securities' 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day..
PU
09/30ALTIMMUNE : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
09/30Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
09/29ALTIMMUNE : Presents Highlights of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic P..
AQ
09/28ALTIMMUNE : Presents Highlights of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic P..
AQ
09/28Altimmune Presents Highlights of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic ..
GL
09/25ALTIMMUNE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01Altimmune Announces Successful Completion of Multiple Dose Toxicity and Toxic..
GL
08/28POSTER : EASL Digital International Liver Congress™ 2020
PU
08/26Altimmune Announces Data Presentation on ALT-801, its Balanced and Long-Actin..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,31 M - -
Net income 2020 -61,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 98,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart ALTIMMUNE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Altimmune, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIMMUNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 49,00 $
Last Close Price 12,97 $
Spread / Highest target 517%
Spread / Average Target 278%
Spread / Lowest Target 139%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vipin K. Garg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mitchel B. Sayare Executive Chairman
William M. Brown Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
M. Scot Roberts Chief Scientific Officer
Bertrand Georges Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTIMMUNE, INC.586.24%423
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-4.32%77 944
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS19.11%67 930
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS50.42%59 434
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.54.26%36 321
BEIGENE, LTD.70.90%25 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group