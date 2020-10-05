Altimmune : Guggenheim Securities' 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day Presentation

This presentation has been prepared by Altimmune, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "Altimmune" or the "Company") and is made for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this presentation unless stated otherwise, and neither this presentation, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. Any statements made in this presentation relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, the prospects for commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward- looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: our lack of financial resources and access to capital; clinical trials and the commercialization of proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, dependence on third parties and other risks); the regulatory approval process; dependence on intellectual property; the Company's BARDA contract and other government programs, reimbursement and regulation. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The statements made herein speak only as of the date stated herein, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as result of new information or future events.
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Proprietary intranasal
Developing next
Near-term value-driving
vaccine platform ideally
generation peptide
catalysts with sufficient
suited for rapid response
therapeutics for liver
cash and investments on
to pandemic situations,
disease
hand
including COVID-19
3
ADVANCING STRONG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE
PROGRAM
INTRANASAL VACCINES
INTRANASAL THERAPEUTIC
LIVER DISEASES
PRODUCT NAME
AdCOVIDTM
NasoShieldTM
NasoVAXTM
T-COVIDTM
ALT-801
HepTcellTM
PRECLINICAL
PHASE 1
COVID-19
Anthrax
Seasonal & Pandemic Influenza
COVID-19
NASH
Chronic Hepatitis B
PHASE II
PHASE III
Funded by BARDA
$133.7M Potential Value
Phase 1/2 Trial Funded
by DoD
STATUS
Phase 1 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020
In Phase 1b, data targeted Q4 2020
Ready for Phase 2b
In Phase 1/2, data targeted Q4 2020
Phase 1 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020
Phase 2 trial initiation targeted for Q4 2020
4
TWO INTRANASAL PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19
AdCOVID Mucosal Vaccine
Intranasal administration for nasal mucosal immunity
Strong serum neutralizing antibody, mucosal antibody and mucosal and T cell immunity in preclinical studies
Phase 1 first-in-human trial Q4 2020
T-COVIDImmunomodulator
Intranasal administration modulates innate immunity to decrease inflammation in respiratory tract
Received $4.7 million contract from DoD to perform clinical study
Phase 1/2 trial currently enrolling
5
IMPORTANT CONSIDERATIONS FOR AN IDEAL COVID-19 VACCINE
Broad protection required:
ALL arms of the adaptive immune system activated
Initial infection occurs through nasal/oral
airways:
Intranasal vaccination for nasal mucosal immunity to block both infection AND transmission
Simplfied deployment:
Single dose, easily administered, ship without cold chain, long-term stability under common refrigerated conditions