We would like to recognize Dr. Stephen Harrison for his contribution to this work and his tireless dedication to advancing needed treatments for metabolic liver disease.

Figure 1. Simulated effects of 1.2 mg or 1.8 mg pemvidutide and the relative contributions of GLP-1 receptor agonism and GCGR agonism on NAS score over 24 weeks.

pemvidutide will produce greater reductions in MASH NAS, liver fat, and fibrosis than GLP-1Rmono-agonists.

Introduction

Elevated liver fat content (LFC) is the primary pathophysiologic driver of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). In prior clinical trials, pemvidutide, a balanced (1:1) dual glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1)/glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonist, achieved significant reductions in LFC and improvements in two non- invasive markers of MASH inflammation: alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels and corrected T1 magnetic resonance imaging.

Aim

Employ NAFLDsym, a mechanistic quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) model, to predict the effects of pemvidutide and the relative contributions of GLP-1 and GCGR receptor agonism on LFC, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease activity score (NAS), fibrosis, and weight loss in a simulated cohort of MASH subjects.

Methods

The QSP modeling of pemvidutide was coupled to simulated pemvidutide pharmacokinetic profiles using a 1-compartment model. Clinical trial data of pemvidutide from subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and/or overweight/obesity were used to calibrate the quantitative effects of pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg once weekly dosing over 24 weeks.

Table 1. Baseline characteristics of the simulated cohort and pemvidutide treated subjects.

Pemvidutide MASLD Pemvidutide Obesity MASH Phase 1 Phase 2 Measure SimCohort 1.2 mg 1.8 mg 1.2 mg 1.8 mg n 100 23 23 40 40 Body Weight, kg (SD) 105.7 (22.1) 102.4 (14.6) 98.9 (19.7) 100.0 (20.4) 102.1 (17.7) LFC, % (SD) 25.0 (8.1) 21.6 (7.3) 21.8 (8.0) NA NA ALT, U/L (SD) 48.5 (9.2) 32.4 (13.8) 36.4 (15.6) 24.8 (13.1) 23.7 (13.3) NAS, (SD) 4.7 (1.3) NA NA NA NA Fibrosis Stage, (SD) 2.2 (0.9) NA NA NA NA

Results