Altimmune : NASH-TAG Conference 2022 Presentation
A placebo-controlled,double-blind,first-in-human study of pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity
Scott Harris 1, John Nestor 2, Joyce James 3, Sarah K. Browne 1, Jacques D. Payne 1, Staci M. Steele 1, Robert Casper 1, Anvar Suyundikov 1, Vyjayanthi Krishnan 1, M. Scot Roberts 1, Stephen A. Harrison 4
1Altimmune, Inc, Gaithersburg, MD, USA; 2 Spitfire Pharma, South San Francisco, CA, USA;
3 Corvid, Oakland, CA, USA; 4 Pinnacle Research, San Antonio, TX, USA NASH-TAG, Park City, UT, January 2022
PEMVI: GLP-1/GLUCAGON
RECEPTOR DUAL AGONIST
O p t i m i z e d f o r w e i g h t l o s s a n d N A S H
Designed for significant reductions in:
BODY
LIVER FAT,
appetite
inflammation
WEIGHT
INFLAMMATION,
& RESULTING
FIBROSIS
GLP-1
Indirect effects on liver
Direct effects on liver
GLUCAGON
energy expenditure adipose browning lipolysis mobilization of liver fat
DIETARY
PEMVI: RATIONALLY DESIGNED AND HIGHLY DIFFERENTIATED
D E S I G N E D W I T H T H E G O A L O F E N H A N C E D E F F I C A C Y A N D T O L E R A B I L I T Y W I T H O U T U S E O F D O S E T I T R AT I O N
Balanced
GLP-1: Glucagon
Agonism
COOH
VVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVVV
EuPort
™ domain
Prolonged half-life, longer time to peak concentration
Glucagon specificity
GLP-1 specificity
Improved weight loss
Restores metabolic function
Modified residue
Helix Stabilizer
Protease stability
Increased potency
1
3
1Guarracino DA et al., Chem Rev. 2019 Sep 11;119(17):9915-9949
SUBSTANTIAL WEIGHT LOSS AT WEEK 12
1 0 . 3 % M E A N W E I G H T L O S S A C H I E V E D AT 1 . 8 M G D O S E
***
10.3%
**
9.0%
****
1.8%
-0.4%
pemvidutide
pemvidutide
placebo
placebo
1.2 mg 1.8 mg 2.4 mg
1.2 mg 1.8 mg 2.4 mg
4
** p < .01, ***p < .005, ****p < .001; compared to placebo
MAJORITY OF SUBJECTS AT 1.8 MG DOSE ACHIEVED 10% OR MORE WEIGHT LOSS AT WEEK 12
• 55% of subjects achieved 10% or more weight loss by Week 12
• 100% of subjects achieved 5% or more weight loss by Week 12
5
