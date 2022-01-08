Log in
    ALT   US02155H2004

ALTIMMUNE, INC.

(ALT)
Altimmune : NASH-TAG Conference 2022 Presentation

01/08/2022 | 10:28am EST
A placebo-controlled,double-blind,first-in-human study of pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity

  1. Scott Harris1, John Nestor2, Joyce James3, Sarah K. Browne1, Jacques D. Payne1, Staci M. Steele1, Robert Casper1, Anvar Suyundikov1, Vyjayanthi Krishnan1, M. Scot Roberts1, Stephen A. Harrison4

1Altimmune, Inc, Gaithersburg, MD, USA; 2 Spitfire Pharma, South San Francisco, CA, USA;

3 Corvid, Oakland, CA, USA; 4 Pinnacle Research, San Antonio, TX, USA NASH-TAG, Park City, UT, January 2022

PEMVI: GLP-1/GLUCAGON

RECEPTOR DUAL AGONIST

O p t i m i z e d f o r w e i g h t l o s s a n d N A S H

Designed for significant reductions in:

BODY

LIVER FAT,

appetite

inflammation

WEIGHT

INFLAMMATION,

& RESULTING

FIBROSIS

GLP-1

Indirect effects on liver

Direct effects on liver

GLUCAGON

energy expenditure adipose browning lipolysis mobilization of liver fat

DIETARY

2

PEMVI: RATIONALLY DESIGNED AND HIGHLY DIFFERENTIATED

D E S I G N E D W I T H T H E G O A L O F E N H A N C E D E F F I C A C Y A N D T O L E R A B I L I T Y W I T H O U T U S E O F D O S E T I T R AT I O N

Balanced

GLP-1: Glucagon

Agonism

COOH

EuPort domain

Prolonged half-life, longer time to peak concentration

Glucagon specificity

GLP-1 specificity

Improved weight loss

Restores metabolic function

Modified residue

Helix Stabilizer

Protease stability

Increased potency1

3

1Guarracino DA et al., Chem Rev. 2019 Sep 11;119(17):9915-9949

SUBSTANTIAL WEIGHT LOSS AT WEEK 12

1 0 . 3 % M E A N W E I G H T L O S S A C H I E V E D AT 1 . 8 M G D O S E

15

10

  • Weight Loss

5

0

-5

Week 6

Week 12

***

10.3% **

9.0%

****

5.4%

****

4.9%

4.7%

1.6%

1.8%

-0.4%

pemvidutide

pemvidutide

placebo

placebo

1.2 mg 1.8 mg 2.4 mg

1.2 mg 1.8 mg 2.4 mg

4

** p < .01, ***p < .005, ****p < .001; compared to placebo

MAJORITY OF SUBJECTS AT 1.8 MG DOSE ACHIEVED 10% OR MORE WEIGHT LOSS AT WEEK 12

• 55% of subjects achieved 10% or more weight loss by Week 12

• 100% of subjects achieved 5% or more weight loss by Week 12

5



Disclaimer

Altimmune Inc. published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 15:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
