Altimmune : Redefining & Executing Dual Agonist Enterohormone Therapies for Obesity

Redefining and Executing Dual Agonist Enterohormone Therapies for Obesity
Sarah K. Browne, MD
Vice President, Clinical Development
Altimmune, Inc.
Novel Therapies for Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity Summit
31 May 2023
NASDAQ: ALT
Forward-looking Statements
Safe-Harbor Statement
This presentation has been prepared by Altimmune, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "Altimmune" or the "Company") and includes certain "forward- looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing of clinical development and funding milestones for our clinical assets as well as statements relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, and the prospects for commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward- looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the timing and reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; our lack of financial resources and access to capital; clinical trials and the commercialization of proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, dependence on third parties and other risks); the timing of regulatory applications and the regulatory approval process; dependence on intellectual property and reimbursement and regulation. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The statements made herein speak only as of the date stated herein, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements as result of new information or future events.
Altimmune-Focused Pipeline
P E P T I D E - B A S E D T H E R A P E U T I C S TA R G E T I N G O B E S I T Y A N D L I V E R D I S E A S E S
PRODUCT NAME
Preclinical
Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3
Status1
•
MOMENTUM trial: Interim 24-
Obesity
wk weight loss data in Q1 2023
•
MOMENTUM trial: Top line 48-
Pemvidutide
wk weight loss data in Q4 2023
(ALT-801)
•
24-wk NAFLD readout
NASH
•
completed Q4 2022
Initiation of Phase 2b NASH
trial mid-year 2023
HepTcellTM
Chronic HBV
• Top line data readout H1 2024
1 Expected Dates
Obesity-Unmet Medical Need and Burden
Significant Unmet Need
Substantial Burden
Obesity defined as Body Mass Index (BMI) > 30
>1 billion people
worldwide are
obese1
U.S. obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9% over last ~20 years2
Hypertension
Dyslipidemia
Liver Disease
Type 2 Diabetes
Other (cancer,
chronic back pain)
Coronary heart disease, dyslipidemia and hypertensionrepresent approximately 50% of the deaths attributable to obesity2
Economic (direct and indirect) costsof overweight and obesity in 2019 were estimated to be $844 billion in the Americas3
U.S. obesity-related(direct) medical costs for adults were estimated to be nearly $173 billion4
U.S. medical costs for people with obesity tend to be30% to 40% higher than those for people without obesity5
Obesity accounts for 47.1% of the total cost of chronic diseases nationwide6
