  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altimmune, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALT   US02155H2004

ALTIMMUNE, INC.

(ALT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altimmune : World Vaccine Congress Presentation

05/04/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
AdCOVIDTM

NASDAQ: ALT

SINGLE-DOSE INTRANASAL

VACCINE FOR COVID-19

May 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe-Harbor Statement

This presentation has been prepared by Altimmune, Inc. ("we," "us," "our," "Altimmune" or the "Company") and includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing of clinical development and funding milestones for our clinical assets as well as statements relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, and the prospects for commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to the Company may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; our lack of financial resources and access to capital; clinical trials and the commercialization of proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, dependence on third parties and other risks); the regulatory approval process; dependence on intellectual property; the Company's BARDA contract and other government programs, reimbursement and regulation.

Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's

filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. The statements made herein speak only as of the date stated herein, and any forward-

looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these statements as result of new information or future events.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Proprietary intranasal

Developing next

Near-term value-driving

vaccine platform ideally

generation peptide

catalysts with sufficient

suited for rapid response

therapeutics for liver

cash and investments on

to COVID-19 and other

disease

hand

pandemic situations

3

ADVANCING STRONG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE

PROGRAM

INTRANASAL VACCINES

INTRANASAL THERAPEUTIC

LIVER DISEASES

PRODUCT NAME

AdCOVIDTM

NasoShieldTM

NasoVAXTM

T-COVIDTM

ALT-801

HepTcellTM

PRECLINICAL

PHASE 1

COVID-19

Anthrax

Seasonal & Pandemic Influenza

COVID-19

NASH

Chronic Hepatitis B

PHASE II

PHASE III

Funded by BARDA

$133.7M Potential Value

Phase 1/2 Trial Funded

by DoD

STATUS

In Phase 1, data readout expected Q2 2021

In Phase 1b, data readout expected Q1 2021

Ready for Phase 2b

In Phase 1/2, data readout expected Q2 2021

In Phase 1, data readout expected Q2 2021

In Phase 2, data readout expected H1 2022

4

ALTIMMUNE IS WELL POSITIONED TO ADVANCE MULTIPLE PRODUCT CANDIDATES

~$216M CASH &

ADVANCING

2 PROGRAMS

INVESTMENTS

5 CLINICAL

FUNDED BY U.S.

(Dec 31, 2020)

PROGRAMS

GOVERNMENT

IN 2021

5

Disclaimer

Altimmune Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
