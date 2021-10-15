Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altimmune, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALT   US02155H2004

ALTIMMUNE, INC.

(ALT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT

10/15/2021 | 09:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On September 28, 2021, Altimmune reported 12-week data from the Phase 1 trial conducted in Australia for its product candidate pemvidutide in overweight and obese volunteers. While the Company touted the efficacy of the 1.8 mg arm of the study, its side effects stood out.  For example, in the 1.8 mg arm, out of nine participants, about 56% had experienced mild nausea, the highest percentage in the multiple ascending doses (MAD) portion of the study.  

On this news, Altimmune's stock price fell $3.88 per share, or 25.54%, over three trading sessions, to close at $11.31 per share on September 30, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-altimmune-inc---alt-301401662.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ALTIMMUNE, INC.
10/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altim..
PR
10/06ALTIMMUNE : to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences October 12-13, 202..
AQ
10/04ALTIMMUNE : Enrolls First Patient in Fatty Liver Disease Trial
MT
10/04ALTIMMUNE : Announces Initiation of 12-week Phase 1b Trial of Pemvidutide in Subjects with..
AQ
10/04Altimmune Announces Initiation of 12-week Phase 1b Trial of Pemvidutide in Subjects wit..
CI
09/29ALTIMMUNE : to Host Key Opinion Leader Call with Dr. Stephen Harrison on Pemvidutide Phase..
AQ
09/28Health Care Stocks Decline Premarket Tuesday
MT
09/28ALTIMMUNE : Obesity Drug Shows Potential in First-in-Human Trial
MT
09/28ALTIMMUNE : To Announce 12-Week Data From ALT-801 Phase 1 Trial
AQ
09/28ALTIMMUNE : Announces Positive Results From 12-week Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ALT-801 (Pem..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIMMUNE, INC.
More recommendations