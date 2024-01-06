Official ALTIPLANO METALS INC. press release

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2024) - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. The Offering consisted of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

Altiplano has paid finders' fees of $26,280 in cash and 252,000 finders' warrants, issued on the same terms as the Warrants in the Offering, and all such finders' fees were paid in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All of the securities issued pursuant to this Offering will have a hold period expiring four months and a day after the closing date. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily for the Company's Farallon Project and El Penon processing facility in Chile, and for general working capital purposes.

Options

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to various directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to 3,900,000 common shares of the Company on or before January 5, 2029, at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the TSX.V under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns. www.metalsgroup.com

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

