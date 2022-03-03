Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Altiplano Metals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APN   CA02156R1082

ALTIPLANO METALS INC.

(APN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altiplano Metals : Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas...

03/03/2022 | 03:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altiplano Metals Inc.

250 Southridge NW, Suite 300

Edmonton, AB

Canada

T6H 4M9

Altiplano Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas Gold-Copper Project

EDMONTON, March 3, 2022 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the exploration activities at the Company's newly optioned Pastillas gold exploration project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

Altiplano's geologists have arrived on site at Pastillas and the adjacent La Isla projects to conduct an initial exploration and mapping program. This work is designed to further the understanding of the lithology, fault network and the widespread advanced steam heated argillic alteration system indicative of epithermal and porphyry systems (Figures 1 and 2). Initial focus will be to complete an extensive alteration and bedrock lithology mapping survey over the southern portion of the property including following up with an extensive short-wave infrared spectroscopy (SWIR) program to build on the limited historical work.

Alastair McIntyre, CEO comments: "We are excited to get boots on the ground in the Maricunga Gold District of Chile and begin our field work program at Pastillas. Our initial mapping program will provide guidance for future sampling programs, geophysical surveys with the goal of ultimately identify potential drill targets."

Figure 1: Annotated photo showing areas of alteration below post-mineral cover. Looking east.

Figure 2: Proposed SWIR and mapping program area at Pastillas.

Altiplano Metals Inc.

250 Southridge NW, Suite 300

Edmonton, AB

Canada

T6H 4M9

Figure 3: Chief Geologist Dr. Ewan Webster standing on a steam heated alteration zone looking northeast over the impressive alteration footprint on the Pastillas projects southern extent.

Altiplano Metals Inc.

250 Southridge NW, Suite 300

Edmonton, AB

Canada

T6H 4M9

Altiplano has generated over US$7.98 million from the recovery and sale of 3.86 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.74% Cu (2018 Q1-2021 Q4). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration at Maria Luisa, and the commencement of the permitted El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine, development near term producing gold/copper projects, and exploration land packages with district-scale potential. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano Metals Inc.

250 Southridge NW, Suite 300

Edmonton, AB

Canada

T6H 4M9

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an

award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical

excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising

corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on

www.metalsgroup.com

investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson" Chairman

For further information, please contact: Alastair McIntyre, CEO alastairm@apnmentals.com

Tel: (416) 434 3799

Jeremy Yaseniuk, Director jeremyy@apnmetals.com

Tel: (604) 773-1467

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as its resulting quarantine measures and travel restrictions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Disclaimer

Altiplano Metals Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 20:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALTIPLANO METALS INC.
03:51pALTIPLANO METALS : Provides an Update on the Exploration Program at the Pastillas...
PU
02/28ALTIPLANO METALS : Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program at Maria Luisa
PU
02/28Altiplano Metals Inc. Provides Activity Update and Commences Drill Program At Maria Lui..
CI
02/22ALTIPLANO METALS : Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade
PU
02/22Altiplano Metals Inc. Reports January 2022 Results with Improved Revenue and Grade
CI
02/15Altiplano discovers new vein system at maria luisa, samples 2.50 metres of 1.44 gt gold..
AQ
02/14ALTIPLANO METALS : Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of...
PU
02/14Altiplano Metals Inc. Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; Samples 2.50 Metres of ..
CI
02/09Altiplano Reports on Construction Progress at El Penon Processing Facility
AQ
02/08ALTIPLANO METALS : Reports on Construction Progress at El Peñón Processing Facility
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,80 M -0,63 M -0,63 M
Net cash 2020 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,2 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart ALTIPLANO METALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Altiplano Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alastair W. McIntyre Chief Executive Officer
Justin Bourassa Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Williamson Executive Chairman
Sebastian C. Badilla Operation Manager
Jamie Hutton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIPLANO METALS INC.3.33%28
NEWMONT CORPORATION12.53%55 309
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.62%41 094
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.96%23 913
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.40%20 366
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.43%15 189