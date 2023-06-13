Advanced search
    AAMC   VI02153X1080

ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(AAMC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-06-13 pm EDT
61.63 USD   -17.18%
05:36pAltisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Favorable Ruling from New York Appellate Court
BU
06/12AAMC Issues Statement Regarding JPMorgan Chase Settlement Involving Jeffrey Epstein
BU
06/07Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Favorable Ruling from New York Appellate Court

06/13/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) announced today that the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department issued a ruling in favor of the company that it did not breach any contractual obligation to redeem preferred shares held by Luxor Capital Group.

The appellate court held that AAMC, "established its entitlement to summary judgment dismissing the complaint. In opposition [Luxor] failed to raise a triable issue of fact, and also failed to establish their entitlement to summary judgment on their own motion."

The court further directed the Clerk to enter judgment dismissing Luxor's complaint.

For inquiries, please reach out to IR@altisourceamc.com.

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to provide liquidity and capital to under-served markets. We also continue to assess opportunities that could potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,97  - -
Net income 2022 -15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 15 757 785x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 14,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Kopcak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Ramiro Krallman Chief Financial Officer
Ricardo C. Byrd Chairman
Ruben Camacho Director-Information Technology
Sarah Maynard Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION267.46%131
OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC.13.07%47 846
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.81%23 773
KE HOLDINGS INC.15.19%20 021
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.81%12 578
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.14%10 481
