  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Altisource Asset Management Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAMC   VI02153X1080

ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(AAMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:04:25 2023-05-09 pm EDT
85.14 USD   -1.99%
01:38pAltisource Asset Management Corporation to Host First Quarter and 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/27ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/27Tranche Update on Altisource Asset Management Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 19, 2014.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altisource Asset Management Corporation to Host First Quarter and 2023 Earnings Conference Call

05/09/2023 | 01:38pm EDT
Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) will host a conference call and live webcast on May 15, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Please submit any questions in advance of the call to ir@altisourceamc.com prior to 4:00 p.m. EDT, May 11, 2023.

For those who wish to participate, the domestic toll-free access number is 1-888-394-8218, or for international callers, 1-646-828-8193. We will also host a live webcast of the investor call on the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1609265&tp_key=cbccf6bcd4. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be found at https://ir.altisourceamc.com/events-presentations.

About AAMC

AAMC is a private credit provider that originates alternative assets to supply liquidity and capital to under-served markets. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management’s beliefs, estimates, projections, anticipations, and assumptions. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “seek”, “believe”, and other expressions or words of similar meaning. We caution that forward-looking statements are qualified by the existence of certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

The statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this press release only. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,97  - -
Net income 2022 -15,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 15 757 785x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 15,0%
Chart ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altisource Asset Management Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Kopcak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Ramiro Krallman Chief Financial Officer
John P. de Jongh Chairman
Ruben Camacho Director-Information Technology
Sarah Maynard Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTISOURCE ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORATION328.99%153
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.96%22 192
KE HOLDINGS INC.14.26%20 062
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 770
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.53.35%11 236
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION15.45%6 384
