Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.





On December 21, 2023, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (the "Company") announced that William C. Erbey as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Mr. Erbey as its Chairman effective as of December 21, 2023. The Company has agreed to pay Mr. Erbey a base salary of $50,000 per year for his service as Chief Executive Officer. There are no other forms of compensation granted at this time.





Mr. Erbey, age 74, has served as Chief Executive of Salt Pond Holdings LLC since December 2012 and has served as the Manager of System73 Global, LLC since September 2017. Prior to that, Mr. Erbey served as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ocwen Financial Corporation ("Ocwen") from September 1996 to January 2015, as the Chief Executive Officer of Ocwen from January 1988 to October 2010 and as the President of Ocwen from January 1988 to May 1998. From 1983 to 1995, Mr. Erbey served as a Managing General Partner of The Oxford Financial Group, a private investment partnership that was the predecessor of Ocwen. Mr. Erbey has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") from July 2009 to January 2015. He is also the founder of Home Loan Servicing Solutions, Ltd. ("HLSS") and served as its Chairman since December 2010 until 2013. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altisource Residential Corporation from July 2012 to January 2015 and as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altisource Asset Management Corporation from March 2012 to January 2015. From 1975 to 1983, Mr. Erbey served at General Electric Capital Corporation in various capacities, most recently as the President and Chief Operating Officer of General Electric Mortgage Insurance Corporation. Mr. Erbey also served as the Program General Manager of GECC's Commercial Financial Services Department and as the President of Acquisition Funding Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Allegheny College and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University with Honors.