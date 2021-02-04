Log in
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

(ASPS)
Altisource Portfolio S A : Releases Report on State of the Originations Indu...

02/04/2021
LUXEMBOURG, February 04, 2020 - Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ('Altisource' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: ASPS), an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, just released its annual 'The State of the Originations Industry' report for 2021. The report gives an in-depth look into elements shaping the mortgage industry by highlighting the results and analysis of a survey of over 200 professionals in the U.S. origination business. The purpose of the report is to help lenders optimize their operational and marketing strategies by giving them a look at elements shaping the industry today and how other originators are planning to increase growth and efficiency this year. As expected, some responses given by mortgage origination professionals were influenced by the pandemic. Others focused on topics that affect the industry every year, like technology, customer service and outsourcing.
Here are examples of significant statistics revealed in the report: 'Based on the survey results, now is the time to utilize technology, improve customer experience and, most of all, implement outsourcing to help your company stand apart,' said Brian Simon, CMB, President of Altisource's Trelix™, CastleLine™ and Lenders One®. 'While the road ahead is still unclear, as always, mortgage companies that are ready for whatever comes will have the best chance of thriving in the market. This report highlights ways you can prepare.'

Read the full report to get more insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the origination market today. To download it, click here. Survey MethodologyThe Origination Survey was completed online among over 200 professionals in the U.S. mortgage origination business. Fieldwork was conducted by independent global market analytics firm, Echo Research, between August 17 and 29, 2020. The overall margin of error for this sample size is +/- 6.9 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 365 M - -
Net income 2020 -74,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 172 M 172 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 283
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William B. Shepro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian A. Simon President
Marcello Mastioni Chief Operating Officer
Michelle D. Esterman Chief Financial Officer
Israel Meir President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.-14.52%172
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.76%34 256
CBRE GROUP, INC.4.70%21 523
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.88.55%8 325
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED2.70%7 695
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION2.34%6 081
