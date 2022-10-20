Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASPS   LU0445408270

ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.

(ASPS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
11.55 USD   +0.52%
08:39aLenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Location at Select Walmart Store in Boonton, NJ
GL
10/07Lenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Locations at Select Walmart Stores in Florida and New Jersey
GL
08/22Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.a. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Location at Select Walmart Store in Boonton, NJ

10/20/2022 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Walmart-based Mortgage Branches powered by Lenders One members offer prospective homebuyers and homeowners access to mortgage origination solutions within the community where they shop, live and work

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders One® Cooperative, a national alliance of independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions, and managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., announces the grand opening of its second mortgage lender in-store branch location at a select Walmart store in Boonton, NJ. This initial launch is part of Lenders One’s nationwide initiative to offer prospective homebuyers access to mortgage origination solutions where they shop within their community.

The second Walmart-based in-store branch Lenders One location opened today in Boonton, NJ and is powered by MLB Residential Lending, LLC. MLB Residential Lending is passionate about assisting others in fulfilling the American Dream of homeownership, making the process as simple as possible. As a community-focused lender, MLB Residential Lending frequently and consistently contributes to the well-being of our communities, donating to charitable organizations and engaging in the growth and development of a fair market for homebuyers.

“Walmart has long been a trusted name for consumers, so seeing the branch in-store opportunity with Walmart come to fruition with MLB Residential Lending is an exciting move to connect lenders and borrowers at our second location in Boonton, NJ,” said Justin Demola, CMB, President, Lenders One. “The physical in-store presence at Walmart allows Lenders One members to connect with the local community and help them learn about the mortgage process, become mortgage ready and achieve the American Dream of homeownership.”

The objective is for Lenders One members to offer a suite of mortgage solutions, including purchase, refinance and home equity lines, to Walmart customers with a strong focus on consumer education, underserved markets and affordable homeownership.

The Walmart branch in-store opportunity helps Lenders One members diversify their business model with retail foot traffic in geographical areas in which they may not normally have a presence. Walmart customers can enjoy the convenience of being able to apply for or inquire about borrowing options face-to-face with a personal touch, in the same place they do their regular shopping and receive other in-store services.

About Lenders One Cooperative

Established in 2000, Lenders One Cooperative is a national alliance of 250+ mortgage bankers and a network of innovative proprietary solutions, technology, and 90+ solutions providers and capital markets providers, committed to propelling profitability, efficiency and connections for its members. Lenders One is dedicated to helping independent mortgage bankers, banks and credit unions compete in the market, improve their profitability and reduce loan manufacturing costs. Participants on the Lenders One platform originated greater than $700 billion of mortgages during 2021, collectively ranking as the largest retail mortgage entity in the U.S. Lenders One is managed by a subsidiary of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Visit www.lendersone.com for learn more.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Investor Contact:
Michelle D. Esterman
Chief Financial Officer
770-612-7007
Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com		Press Contact:
Justin Demola, CMB
President, Lenders One
770-956-5809
Justin.Demola@lendersone.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/080825ae-949a-46fc-b8c7-bbbd21f0c68a


All news about ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
08:39aLenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Location at Select Walmart Store in Boonton, ..
GL
10/07Lenders One Opens Branded Mortgage Branch Locations at Select Walmart Stores in Florida..
GL
08/22Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.a. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant (form ..
AQ
07/28Transcript : Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul ..
CI
07/28Altisource Portfolio : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28Earnings Flash (ASPS) ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. Posts Q2 Revenue $40.4M
MT
07/28Earnings Flash (ASPS) ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. Reports Q2 Loss $-0.70
MT
07/28Altisource Portfolio S A : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
07/28ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/28Altisource Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 173 M - -
Net income 2022 -45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 186 M 186 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 024
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,55 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William B. Shepro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle D. Esterman Chief Financial Officer
Israel Meir Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Gregory J. Ritts Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roland Müller-Ineichen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.2.94%186
CBRE GROUP, INC.-37.49%21 321
KE HOLDINGS INC.-44.33%14 089
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.74%11 418
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.97%7 490
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-53.70%6 932