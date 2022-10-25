Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-10-25 am EDT
21.70 GBX   +0.93%
Altitude Group says trades well; expects 30% interim revenue growth

10/25/2022 | 06:46am EDT
(Alliance News) - Altitude Group PLC on Tuesday said strong trading in its Services and Merchanting programmes will deliver substantial interim revenue growth, as the firm remains on track to deliver on market expectations for its full year.

The Sheffield-based firm operates a marketplace for personalised products. In the six months to September 30, it expects revenue to be no less than GBP7.6 million, which would be a 30% increase year-on-year from GBP5.9 million.

Trading continues to be strong, as a result of a solid underlying business performance, as well as favourable exchange rates. It has not experienced any negative impact from the current macroeconomic volatility, Altitude said.

"This continued growth is being driven by our strategic focus on and continuous development of both our Services and Merchanting programmes, which have delivered strong trading," it explained.

Altitude now expects its annual performance to be "at least in line with market expectations". It cited market consensus as revenue of GBP13.9 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP1.2 million. In financial 2022,  Altitude posted revenue of GBP11.9 million and adjusted operating profit of GBP1.1 million.

"Our core systems and people infrastructure have been developed and are designed for continued scalable growth underpinning our long-term success," the firm added.

Shares in Altitude edged up 0.9% to 21.70 pence in London on Tuesday late morning.

It will release interim results on November 29.

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 13,9 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2023 -0,40 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2023 0,90 M 1,02 M 1,02 M
P/E ratio 2023 -34,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 84
Free-Float 49,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nichole Stella CEO, Executive Director & President-USA Operations
Graham Mark Thomas Feltham Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
David William Smith Non-Executive Chairman
Deborah Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Peter John Hallett Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTITUDE GROUP PLC-17.31%17
ORACLE CORPORATION-16.39%196 604
SAP SE-26.87%105 143
SERVICENOW INC.-43.53%73 904
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.17%29 665
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-21.96%18 749