Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Altitude International Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTD   US02156A1051

ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(ALTD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altitude International : Receives Order from US Space Force

08/02/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced that it has received a new purchase order through its Strategic Water Partner, Russkap Holdings, to provide Tiffany Atmospheric Water units to the newest branch of the US Military, Space Force. This order means that ALTD subsidiary, Altitude Water, is now manufacturing its patented ozone purified water systems for all five branches of the Department of Defense.

Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap stated, "This is a tribute to the partnership that RussKap Holdings Water Division has with Altitude Water, formerly known as Trident Water. We have seen over the last year that the military intends to use the exclusive patented ozone water purification systems that RussKap/Altitude uses for the creation of safe and secure drinking water. The old systems of UV lamps and the use of chlorine to disinfect water are rendered obsolete and relics of the past when compared with the EPA recommended ozone treatment of water." 

ALTD CEO Greg Breunich added, "We are delighted that the US Military has once again chosen the Russkap/ALTD partnership to meet its rapidly expanding atmospheric water needs. This marks our third new military order in the last three weeks, and we see this as DoD's stamp of approval for our systems, our hardware, our service, and our patented ozone technology. We continue to receive tremendous positive feedback from all parts of the military but particularly from our end users on the ground, and it's great to see that translate into a fast-growing flow of new orders"

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact:
Justin Baronoff
561-750-9800
justin@transmediagroup.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-receives-order-from-us-space-force-301346148.html

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC.
11:18aALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Receives Order from US Space Force
PR
07/29ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, R..
AQ
07/28ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Receives New Order to Provide US Military with Special ..
PR
07/27ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/26ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Secures Rights to Ozone Purification Patent for its Atm..
PR
07/26Altitude International Holdings Inc Secures Rights to Ozone Purification Pate..
CI
07/26ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
07/23Breunich Holdings, Inc completed the acquisition of Altitude International, I..
CI
07/12ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL : Trident Water Expands Sales to the US Department of Def..
PR
More news