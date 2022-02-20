Altium : 4D and Half Year Financial Results to 31 Dec 2021

For personal use only

1. Company details

Name of entity: Altium Limited ACN: 009 568 772 Reporting period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2021 Previous period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

DEC 2021 DEC 2020 US$'000 US$'000 Continuing operations Revenues from ordinary activities up 27.8% to 102,202 79,971 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation up 28.9% to 34,801 27,005 and Amortisation (EBITDA) Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) up 38.2% to 28,974 20,959 Profit after income tax expense (PAT) up 37.7% to 22,872 16,616 Discontinued operations Profit after income tax expense (PAT) (143) 3,093 Profit from ordinary activities after tax up 15.3% to 22,729 19,709 attributable to the owners of Altium Limited Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners up 15.3% to 22,729 19,709 of Altium Limited

Dividends

On 30 August 2021, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 21 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2021. The dividend was paid on 28 September 2021 and amounted to US$20.1 million.

The directors have declared a fully franked (30%) interim dividend of AU 21 cents per share (2020: AU 19 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend will be paid on 22 March 2022 based on a record date of 8 March 2022. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.9 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.

Comments

The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$22,729,000 (31 December 2020: US$19,709,000).

3. Net tangible assets