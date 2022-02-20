Log in
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
34.48 AUD   -1.32%
04:11pALTIUM : 4D and Half Year Financial Results to 31 Dec 2021
PU
01/27Altium Announces Release of Altium Designer 22
BU
01/27Altium Announces Release of Altium Designer 22
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altium : 4D and Half Year Financial Results to 31 Dec 2021

02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Altium Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

For personal use only

1. Company details

Name of entity:

Altium Limited

ACN:

009 568 772

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31

December 2021

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31

December 2020

2. Results for announcement to the market

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

US$'000

US$'000

Continuing operations

Revenues from ordinary activities

up

27.8%

to

102,202

79,971

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation

up

28.9%

to

34,801

27,005

and Amortisation (EBITDA)

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT)

up

38.2%

to

28,974

20,959

Profit after income tax expense (PAT)

up

37.7%

to

22,872

16,616

Discontinued operations

Profit after income tax expense (PAT)

(143)

3,093

Profit from ordinary activities after tax

up

15.3%

to

22,729

19,709

attributable to the owners of Altium Limited

Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners

up

15.3%

to

22,729

19,709

of Altium Limited

Dividends

On 30 August 2021, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 21 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2021. The dividend was paid on 28 September 2021 and amounted to US$20.1 million.

The directors have declared a fully franked (30%) interim dividend of AU 21 cents per share (2020: AU 19 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend will be paid on 22 March 2022 based on a record date of 8 March 2022. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.9 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.

Comments

The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$22,729,000 (31 December 2020: US$19,709,000).

3. Net tangible assets

DEC 2021

DEC 2020

US CENTS

US CENTS

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

163.88

106.12

Net tangible assets per ordinary security in the comparative period includes balances related to the divested TASKING business.

Altium Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

For personal use only

4. Audit qualification or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.

5. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Interim Report of Altium Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 is attached.

6. Signed

Aram Mirkazemi

Date: 21 February 2022

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Sydney

Altium Limited

Directors' report

For personal use only

1

31 December 2021

AltiumLimited

For personal use only

Directors' report

CONTENTS

1. Directors' Report

2

2. Auditor's Independence declaration

15

3. Financial Report

16

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

16

Consolidated statement of financial position

17

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

18

Consolidated statement of cash flows

19

4. Notes to the consolidated financial statements

20

5. Directors' declaration

30

6. Independent auditor's report to the members of Altium Limited

31

1

31 December 2021

Altium Limited

Directors' report

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group') consisting of Altium Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Group' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

For personal use only

Directors

The following persons were directors of Altium Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Samuel

Aram

Sergiy

Weiss

Mirkazemi

Kostynsky

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Raelene

Lynn

Murphy

Mickleburgh

Principal activities

During the financial half-year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of the provision and sales of computer software for the design of electronic products. There were no significant changes in the nature of these activities during the half-year.

2

31 December 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
