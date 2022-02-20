Altium : 4D and Half Year Financial Results to 31 Dec 2021
02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
Altium Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
1. Company details
Name of entity:
Altium Limited
ACN:
009 568 772
Reporting period:
For the half-year ended 31
December 2021
Previous period:
For the half-year ended 31
December 2020
2. Results for announcement to the market
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
US$'000
US$'000
Continuing operations
Revenues from ordinary activities
up
27.8%
to
102,202
79,971
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation
up
28.9%
to
34,801
27,005
and Amortisation (EBITDA)
Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT)
up
38.2%
to
28,974
20,959
Profit after income tax expense (PAT)
up
37.7%
to
22,872
16,616
Discontinued operations
Profit after income tax expense (PAT)
(143)
3,093
Profit from ordinary activities after tax
up
15.3%
to
22,729
19,709
attributable to the owners of Altium Limited
Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners
up
15.3%
to
22,729
19,709
of Altium Limited
Dividends
On 30 August 2021, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 21 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2021. The dividend was paid on 28 September 2021 and amounted to US$20.1 million.
The directors have declared a fully franked (30%) interim dividend of AU 21 cents per share (2020: AU 19 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The dividend will be paid on 22 March 2022 based on a record date of 8 March 2022. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.9 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.
Comments
The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$22,729,000 (31 December 2020: US$19,709,000).
3. Net tangible assets
DEC 2021
DEC 2020
US CENTS
US CENTS
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
163.88
106.12
Net tangible assets per ordinary security in the comparative period includes balances related to the divested TASKING business.
Altium Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
4. Audit qualification or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.
5. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Interim Report of Altium Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 is attached.
6. Signed
Aram Mirkazemi
Date: 21 February 2022
Director and Chief Executive Officer
Sydney
Altium Limited
Directors' report
1
31 December 2021
AltiumLimited
Directors' report
CONTENTS
1. Directors' Report
2
2. Auditor's Independence declaration
15
3. Financial Report
16
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
16
Consolidated statement of financial position
17
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
18
Consolidated statement of cash flows
19
4. Notes to the consolidated financial statements
20
5. Directors' declaration
30
6. Independent auditor's report to the members of Altium Limited
31
1
31 December 2021
Altium Limited
Directors' report
The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'Group') consisting of Altium Limited (referred to hereafter as the 'Group' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2021.
Directors
The following persons were directors of Altium Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:
NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Samuel
Aram
Sergiy
Weiss
Mirkazemi
Kostynsky
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Raelene
Lynn
Murphy
Mickleburgh
Principal activities
During the financial half-year the principal continuing activities of the Group consisted of the provision and sales of computer software for the design of electronic products. There were no significant changes in the nature of these activities during the half-year.
2
31 December 2021
