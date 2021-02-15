Altium : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report to 31 Dec 2021

Altium Limited Appendix 4D Half-year report 1. Company details Name of entity: Altium Limited ACN: 009 568 772 Reporting period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2020 Previous period: For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

2. Results for announcement to the market

US$'000 Continuing operations Revenues from ordinary activities down 3.8% to 79,971 Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) down 15.1% to 27,005 Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) down 21.0% to 20,959 Profit after income tax expense (PAT) down 12.1% to 16,616 Discontinued operations Profit after income tax expense (PAT) - 3,093 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Altium Limited down 14.6% to 19,709 Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Altium Limited down 14.6% to 19,709

Dividends

On 17 August 2020, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 19 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2020. The dividend was paid on 24 September 2020 and amounted to US$18.4 million.

The directors have declared an interim dividend of AU 19 cents per share (2019: AU 20 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid on 23 March 2021 based on a record date of 2 March 2021. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.2 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.

Comments

The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$19,709,000 (31 December 2019: US$23,083,000).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting periodPrevious period Cents Cents Net tangible assets per ordinary security 106.12 103.09

Net tangible assets per ordinary security includes balances related to held for sale operations.

4. Audit qualiﬁcation or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.

5. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Interim Report of Altium Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.

6. Signed

Aram Mirkazemi

Date: 15 February 2021

Director and Chief Executive Officer Sydney

Contents

Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 2

Auditor's Independance declaration ................................................................................................................................................................................. 13

Financial Report ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 14

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .......................................................................................... 14

Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................................................................... 15

Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................................................... 16

Consolidated statement of cash flows .................................................................................................................................................................. 17

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................................................................................... 18

Directors' declaration ............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 29

Independent auditors review report to the members of Altium Limited ............................................................................................................. 30