ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
29.19 AUD   -4.79%
Altium : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report to 31 Dec 2021

02/15/2021
Altium Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

1. Company details

Name of entity:

Altium Limited

ACN:

009 568 772

Reporting period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2020

Previous period:

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

2. Results for announcement to the market

US$'000

Continuing operations

Revenues from ordinary activities

down

3.8%

to

79,971

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)

down

15.1%

to

27,005

Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT)

down

21.0%

to

20,959

Profit after income tax expense (PAT)

down

12.1%

to

16,616

Discontinued operations

Profit after income tax expense (PAT)

-

3,093

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Altium Limited

down

14.6%

to

19,709

Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Altium Limited

down

14.6%

to

19,709

Dividends

On 17 August 2020, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 19 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2020. The dividend was paid on 24 September 2020 and amounted to US$18.4 million.

The directors have declared an interim dividend of AU 19 cents per share (2019: AU 20 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid on 23 March 2021 based on a record date of 2 March 2021. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.2 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.

Comments

The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$19,709,000 (31 December 2019: US$23,083,000).

3. Net tangible assets

Reporting periodPrevious period

Cents

Cents

Net tangible assets per ordinary security

106.12

103.09

Net tangible assets per ordinary security includes balances related to held for sale operations.

Altium Limited

Appendix 4D

Half-year report

4. Audit qualiﬁcation or review

Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):

The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.

5. Attachments

Details of attachments (if any):

The Interim Report of Altium Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.

6. Signed

Aram Mirkazemi

Date: 15 February 2021

Director and Chief Executive Officer Sydney

Altium Limited

Contents

Directors' Report ........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ 2

Auditor's Independance declaration ................................................................................................................................................................................. 13

Financial Report ....................................................................................................................................................................................................................... 14

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .......................................................................................... 14

Consolidated statement of financial position ..................................................................................................................................................... 15

Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................................................... 16

Consolidated statement of cash flows .................................................................................................................................................................. 17

Notes to the consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................................................................................... 18

Directors' declaration ............................................................................................................................................................................................................. 29

Independent auditors review report to the members of Altium Limited ............................................................................................................. 30

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 19:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
