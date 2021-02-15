Altium : Appendix 4D and Half Year Report to 31 Dec 2021

|
Altium Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
1. Company details
Name of entity:
Altium Limited
ACN:
009 568 772
Reporting period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2020
Previous period:
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
2. Results for announcement to the market
US$'000
Continuing operations
Revenues from ordinary activities
down
3.8%
to
79,971
Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)
down
15.1%
to
27,005
Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT)
down
21.0%
to
20,959
Profit after income tax expense (PAT)
down
12.1%
to
16,616
Discontinued operations
Profit after income tax expense (PAT)
-
3,093
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to the owners of Altium Limited
down
14.6%
to
19,709
Profit for the half-year attributable to the owners of Altium Limited
down
14.6%
to
19,709
Dividends
On 17 August 2020, the Directors declared a final dividend of AU 19 cents per share for the year ended 30 June 2020. The dividend was paid on 24 September 2020 and amounted to US$18.4 million.
The directors have declared an interim dividend of AU 19 cents per share (2019: AU 20 cents) for the half-year ended 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid on 23 March 2021 based on a record date of 2 March 2021. This amounts to a total dividend of US$19.2 million based on the total number of shares outstanding.
Comments
The profit for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to US$19,709,000 (31 December 2019: US$23,083,000).
3. Net tangible assets
Reporting periodPrevious period
Cents
Cents
Net tangible assets per ordinary security
106.12
103.09
Net tangible assets per ordinary security includes balances related to held for sale operations.
Altium Limited
Appendix 4D
Half-year report
4. Audit qualiﬁcation or review
Details of audit/review dispute or qualification (if any):
The financial statements were subject to a review by the auditors and the review report is attached as part of the Interim Report.
5. Attachments
Details of attachments (if any):
The Interim Report of Altium Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2020 is attached.
6. Signed
Date: 15 February 2021
Director and Chief Executive Officer Sydney
Altium Limited
