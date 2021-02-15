Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
29.19 AUD   -4.79%
08:11aALTIUM : FY21 Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
08:11aALTIUM : Pivot to the Cloud with Growing Momentum for Stronger Second Half
PU
08:11aALTIUM : FY21 Half Year Dividend Announcement
PU
Altium : FY21 Half Year Dividend Announcement

02/15/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALTIUM LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

ALU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

Distribution Amount AUD 0.19000000

Ex Date

Monday March 1, 2021

Record Date

Tuesday March 2, 2021

Payment Date

Tuesday March 23, 2021

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement DetailsPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity ALTIUM LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ALU

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement Monday February 15, 2021

1.6 ASX +Security Code ALU

ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

  • 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

    Ordinary

  • 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six monthsRegistration Number 009568772

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday December 31, 2020

2A.4 +Record Date Tuesday March 2, 2021

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 1, 2021

2A.6 Payment Date Tuesday March 23, 2021

  • 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

    Security holder approval

    Court approval

    Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

    FIRB approval

    Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

    No

  • 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.19000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount AUD 0.19000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 19:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
