ALTIUM LIMITED

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
29.19 AUD   -4.79%
08:11aALTIUM : FY21 Half Year Investor Presentation
08:11aALTIUM : Pivot to the Cloud with Growing Momentum for Stronger Second Half
08:11aALTIUM : FY21 Half Year Dividend Announcement
Altium : FY21 Half Year Investor Presentation

02/15/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Pivoting to the Cloud with Growing Momentum for a Stronger Second Half

ALTIUM HALF YEAR FISCAL 2021 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Aram Mirkazemi CEO Martin Ive CFO

15 February- 18 February 2021

VIRTUAL

Kim Besharati CHIEF OF STAFF

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Altium Limited (ACN 009 568 772) and is for information purposes only. It does not constitute financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Altium shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Altium is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Altium shares.

With a unique range of technologies, Altium helps organizations and design communities to innovate, collaborate and create connected products while remaining on time and on budget. Products provided are ACTIVEBOM®, ActiveRoute®, Altium 365®, Altium Concord Pro, Altium Designer®, Altium NEXUS®, Altium Vault®, Autotrax®, Camtastic®, Ciiva, CIIVA SMARTPARTS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Common Parts Library, Draftsman®, DXP, Easytrax®, EE Concierge®, NanoBoard®, NATIVE 3D,OCTOMYZE®, Octopart®, P-CAD®, PCBWORKS®, PDN Analyzer, Protel®, Situs®, SmartParts, the TASKING® range of embedded software compilers, Upverter®, X2®, XSignals®, PCB:NG®, and Gumstix®.

Financial data

All dollar values are in US dollars (US$) unless as otherwise presented.

Future performance - Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. An investment in Altium shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of Altium Limited. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Altium employees, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this Presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial adviser, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

Agenda

  • 1 2021 Half Year Highlights and Significant Achievements

  • 2 2021 Half Year Financial Performance and Metrics

  • 3 Altium's Strategy for Dominance and Transformation

  • 4 Growth Engines and Flywheels for Dominance and Transformation

  • 5 Appendix: Electronic Industry and Company Overview

Half Year FY21 Financial Summary

$100M

$90M

$80M

$70M

$60M

$50M

$40M

$30M

$20M

$10M

Revenue Decline of 4%

COVID's second wave and pivot to cloud impact first half performance

EBITDA Margin of 33.8%

Margin is impacted by decline in revenue and continued cloud investment in Cloud

12% increase in subscriber base to 52,157

Renewals remain resilient through COVID and strengthened by pivot to cloud

Altium Designer new seats 3,590

Return to full pricing before the second wave of COVID impacted new perpetual license sales

H1 FY16

H1 FY17

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

H1 FY21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 19:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
