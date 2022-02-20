Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/18 12:10:45 am
34.48 AUD   -1.32%
04:11pALTIUM : 4D and Half Year Financial Results to 31 Dec 2021
PU
01/27Altium Announces Release of Altium Designer 22
BU
01/27Altium Announces Release of Altium Designer 22
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altium : Half Year to 31 Dec 2021 Investor Presentation

02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
only

Delivering 28% Revenue Growth

a d Regaining Momentum

ALTIUM FIRST HALF FISCAL 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Aram Mirkazemi

CEO

21- 23 February 2022

Richard Leon

Interim CFO

VIRTUAL

use

Kim Besharati

Chief of Staff & IR

nal

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Altium Limited (ACN 009 568 772) and is for information purposes only. It does not constitute financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Altium shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation

onlyor needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal a d taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Altium is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Altium shares .

With a unique range of technologies, Altium helps organizations and design c mmunities to innovate, collaborate and create connected products while remaining on time and on budget. Products provided are ACTIVEBOM®, Acti veRoute®, Altium 365®, Altium Concord Pro™, Altium Designer®, Altium NEXUS®, Altium Vault®, Autotrax® , Camtastic®, Ciiva™, CIIVA

useSMARTPARTS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Common Parts Library™, Draftsman®, DXP™, Easytra x®, EE Concierge®, NanoBoard®, NATIVE 3D™,OCTOMYZE®, Octopart®, P-CAD®, PCBWORKS®, PDN Analyzer™, Protel®, Situs®, SmartParts™, Upverter®, X2®, XSignals®, PCB:NG®, and Gumstix®.

Financial data

nalA dollar values are in US dollars (US$) unless as otherwise presented.

Future performance - Forw ard looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies w hich are subject to change w ithout notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, w hich are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forw ard looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. An investment in Altium shares is subject to investment and other know n and unknow n risks, some of w hich are beyond the control of Altium Limited. No representation or w arranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law , none of Altium employees, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, w ithout limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or w arranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this Presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, w ith or w ithout the assistance of a financial adviser, w hether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.

2

Agenda

nal use only

1

2

3

4

2022 Half Year Highlights

2022 Half Year Financial Performance

Market Forces Driving Altium's Dominance & Transformative Agenda

Appendix: Company Overview

High-level Financial Summary

Revenue & EBITDA(Mil)

ARR & Operating Cash Flow (Mil)

28% $102.2

Growth %

only

Rev enue

19%

(Continuing Operations)

42.8%

-4%

$159.4

$83.1

$80.0

Growth %

22%

ARR

$69.7

31%

14.9%

$111.6

$57.0

13.3%

27.2%

$97.2

17%

$85.7

$43.5

12.8%

ues34.6%

$67.4

Margin

$59.8

EBITDA

(Underly ing)

78.1%

35.9%

34.1%

79.9%

37.3%

34.9

-22.4%

-10.1%

33.3

Growth %

29.8

30.6%

8.8%

26.8

20.8

18.7

Operating

26.0

Cash Flow

34.5%

24.5

13.7

14.9

19.7

15.0

H1 FY17

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

H1 FY17

H1 FY18

H1 FY19

H1 FY20

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

nal

Strong revenue growth of 28% in the first half

Underlying EBITDA margin of 34.1% up strongly from 30.6% first half last year

43% growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the first half

Strong growth of 78% in

Operating Cash Flow

4

Pursuing Dominance and Transformation from a Position of Strength

onlyuse

nal* All Cloud Adoption

Financial Performance

Altium is the fastest growing EDA company w ith 8 consecutive years of double-digit growth (prior to COVID) and expanding margins.

$195.0m

$22.9m

$102.2m Revenue

Cash

PAT

(Up 28%)

(Up 2%)

(Up 38%)

34.1% Underlying

No R&D

A$4.5B

EBITDA

Margin

Expense

Market

(Up 11%)

Capitalization

Cap

$33.3m

19%

Operating Cash Flow

5 Year

(Up 78%)

Revenue CAGR

Debt

74%

AU21c

Dividend

Free

Recurring Revenue

(up 11%)

numbers are as of February 7th, 2022 and compared with August reported numbers

Market Dominance

Altium Designer is the most w idespread professional PCB design tool used by over 100,000 engineers w orldwide.

4,375 Altium Designer

20 Major

Softw are

New Seats Sold

Releases

(Up 8%)

in 2021

Total

55,978

Dominance

in China

Seats on

Over 30

Subscription

Years of

(Up 7%)

R&D

Direct

Altium Designer is Used

Presence

by over 30,000

in Most

Companies

Markets

Cloud Adoption *

The w orld's first digital platformfor design and realization of electronics

hardw are gaining strong early adoption.

9,918

97%

Renewal

Seats On-Cloud

Rate on

Subscription (Up 40%)

Cloud

Growing

3,229 Accounts Fully

Adopted Cloud

API Calls

(Up 38%)

7,734

Early

Launch of

Active Accounts

Altium 365

(Up 29%)

in China

Growing

19,743

Ecosy stem

Active Users

Industry

Partners

(Up 54%)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altium Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 298 M 214 M 214 M
Net income 2022 76,0 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
Net cash 2022 283 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2022 67,0x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 4 533 M 3 254 M 3 254 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float -
