Altium : Half Year to 31 Dec 2021 Investor Presentation
02/20/2022 | 04:11pm EST
only
Delivering 28% Revenue Growth
a d Regaining Momentum
ALTIUM FIRST HALF FISCAL 2022 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Aram Mirkazemi
CEO
21- 23 February 2022
Richard Leon
Interim CFO
VIRTUAL
use
Kim Besharati
Chief of Staff & IR
nal
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Altium Limited (ACN 009 568 772) and is for information purposes only. It does not constitute financial product or investment advice or a recommendation to acquire Altium shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation
onlyor needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal a d taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Altium is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of Altium shares .
With a unique range of technologies, Altium helps organizations and design c mmunities to innovate, collaborate and create connected products while remaining on time and on budget. Products provided are ACTIVEBOM®, Acti veRoute®, Altium 365®, Altium Concord Pro™, Altium Designer®, Altium NEXUS®, Altium Vault®, Autotrax® , Camtastic®, Ciiva™, CIIVA
useSMARTPARTS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Common Parts Library™, Draftsman®, DXP™, Easytra x®, EE Concierge®, NanoBoard®, NATIVE 3D™,OCTOMYZE®, Octopart®, P-CAD®, PCBWORKS®, PDN Analyzer™, Protel®, Situs®, SmartParts™, Upverter®, X2®, XSignals®, PCB:NG®, and Gumstix®.
Financial data
nalA dollar values are in US dollars (US$) unless as otherwise presented.
Future performance - Forw ard looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies w hich are subject to change w ithout notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, w hich are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forw ard looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. An investment in Altium shares is subject to investment and other know n and unknow n risks, some of w hich are beyond the control of Altium Limited. No representation or w arranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law , none of Altium employees, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, w ithout limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or w arranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this Presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making an investment decision, you should consider, w ith or w ithout the assistance of a financial adviser, w hether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances.
Altium Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 21:10:08 UTC.