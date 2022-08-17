Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-17 am EDT
31.68 AUD   -0.16%
01:31pAltium, IPC Education Foundation, and Arduino Announce Student Electronics Design Competition
BU
07/21Overcoming Electronic Component Supply Chain Disruptions with Spectra
BU
06/24Altium Limited Announces Resignation of Alison Raffin as Company Secretary
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altium, IPC Education Foundation, and Arduino Announce Student Electronics Design Competition

08/17/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Promoting STEM Innovation for Environmental Change

Altium LLC, the leading printed circuit board (PCB) design software company, is partnering with the IPC Education Foundation (IPCEF) and Arduino to launch the second annual student electronics design challenge. This competition aims to engage, educate, and enhance PCB design capabilities while developing STEM solutions to environmental challenges. The electronics design challenge is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their talents and gain real-world experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005583/en/

Altium LLC, the IPC Education Foundation, and Arduino are partnering to launch the second annual student electronics design challenge to engage, educate, and enhance students’ proficiencies in PCB design capabilities with a focus on solving some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. (Photo: Altium LLC)

Altium LLC, the IPC Education Foundation, and Arduino are partnering to launch the second annual student electronics design challenge to engage, educate, and enhance students’ proficiencies in PCB design capabilities with a focus on solving some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. (Photo: Altium LLC)

The Innovation for Environmental Change 2022 International Student Design Competition (#PCBeTheChange) engages student teams to help address common environmental concerns using Altium’s educational tools with Arduino hardware.

Over 17 countries submitted entries to last year's competition, which addressed various local environmental issues, including city traffic, shoreline erosion, bushfire detection, honey bee endangerment, and more.

Teams will use Altium Upverter Modular PCB design software and the Arduino Portenta H7 to create prototype designs that will improve the environment in each team's respective local area. The teams will be challenged to tackle one or more environmental concerns, such as air pollution, water quality, and solar energy capture.

As Yu Hu, head of Arduino Education, elaborates, “At Arduino, we believe that it is very crucial to empower the scientists and engineers of the future to address the common challenges of our time by using technology for the benefit of many. Last year’s entries showed an amazing combination of ingenuity, curiosity, and technical skills in their designs, and we’re excited to see what new and innovative STEM solutions the teams will submit this year.”

Participating teams will enter the design challenge while harnessing Altium Upverter Education and the Upverter Modular tool. Altium features multiple educational initiatives designed to support high school STEM teachers and students, along with programs to support college students and industry professionals.

“It was fascinating to see 87 teams from around the world participate, leveraging the printed circuit board design knowledge they had learned from Altium’s Upverter Education, to address important environmental issues. We are excited to see more unique designs from this year’s contestants and are honored to again have the opportunity to provide the curriculum and tools students need for the contest,” adds Rea Callender, vice president of education at Altium.

Winning teams will be eligible to win cash prizes for each category: high school and college: $1500 (1st prize), $750 (2nd prize) and $500 (3rd prize), free access to IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego, California from January 24-26, 2023. Designs will be displayed at the IPC Design Booth; awards will be presented at the IPC APEX EXPO STEM Outreach Event.

Charlene Gunter, senior director of IPCEF shares,We believe that opportunities and experiences like this will allow students to gain awareness and access to the electronics manufacturing industry and in turn help them reach their career goals. This collaboration with Altium, Upverter Education, and Arduino showcases our mutual goals of engaging and educating students in PCB design, and we look forward to seeing the creativity and solutions the teams will create this year.”

Open registration for the design challenge is available now via Upverter Education and runs through Monday, October 3. Teams must submit their designs online by Friday, November 18. Competition winners will be announced on Wednesday, December 14, followed by virtual presentations for the first place and runner-up entrants.

For more information, please contact upverter.education@altium.com.

About Altium

Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Upverter Education

Upverter Education, launched by Altium in September 2020, is addressing an important societal need by empowering STEM educators teaching engineering, electronics design, and robotics with free essential tools and classroom resources. The program has been honored with multiple awards, including the EdTech Breakthrough Award, for Best Engineering Learning Solution and the Gold STEVIE® American Business Award, further validating Altium’s innovative approach to supporting STEM education.

About IPC Education Foundation (IPCEF)

The IPC Education Foundation creates awareness of the careers the electronics manufacturing industry has to offer students in high school and college by providing them with opportunities to access people, courses, and knowledge through key programs: 1) The IPC Student Chapter program provides scholarships, industry-standard education, industry connections, and access to hands-on competitions, especially with the support of industry experts and professionals; 2) IPC Video Subscription Libraries provide access to industry-relevant content to students in high school and college, and 3) a variety of engagement initiatives like in-person/virtual events, webinars, and classroom activities.

About Arduino

Arduino is the leading open-source hardware and software company in the world. Born to provide an easy-to-use platform for anyone making interactive projects, Arduino has reached a growing community and adapted to new needs and challenges, branching out into products for IoT, wearables, 3D printing, and embedded environments. As of today, the Arduino community included approximately 30 million active users.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALTIUM LIMITED
01:31pAltium, IPC Education Foundation, and Arduino Announce Student Electronics Design Compe..
BU
07/21Overcoming Electronic Component Supply Chain Disruptions with Spectra
BU
06/24Altium Limited Announces Resignation of Alison Raffin as Company Secretary
CI
06/16Nexar Announces Massive CAD Model Marketplace
BU
06/16Nexar, Business Unit of Altium LLC Announces Massive Cad Model Marketplace
CI
04/27Nexar Adds Industry Demand Index to Electronic Design to Delivery Index (EDDI) Report
BU
03/16Altium Limited Announces Appointment of Simon Kelly as Non-Executive Director
CI
03/15Altium Launches Electronic Design Program For College And University Students
BU
03/07ALTIUM LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03Nexar Unveils Spectra Data Intelligence Product Suite
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 68,2 M 47,2 M 47,2 M
Net cash 2022 261 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 61,0x
Yield 2022 1,58%
Capitalization 4 165 M 2 921 M 2 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ALTIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,68 AUD
Average target price 32,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aram Mirkazemi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sergiy Kostinsky Chief Technology Officer
Richard Peter Leon Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Scott Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
David Read Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUM LIMITED-29.79%2 926
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.97%2 183 000
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.11%73 766
SYNOPSYS INC.4.66%58 996
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.28%57 158
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.37%52 756