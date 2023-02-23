Advanced search
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:50 2023-02-23 am EST
37.16 AUD   +0.70%
02:31aAltium Korea Office Officially Opens
BU
02/20Transcript : Altium Limited, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 20, 2023
CI
02/20Altium Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Altium Korea Office Officially Opens

02/23/2023 | 02:31am EST
Altium is excited to announce the opening of its new regional office in Seoul, Korea. Altium recognizes considerable potential in Korea and would like to serve customers better, shorten the feedback loop, and address the specific needs of the Korean market. Korean customers will experience improved service, competitive pricing, and product enhancements. This is an important step forward for Altium as it continues to grow and expand its direct reach into new markets.

“Altium has been operating in Korea for over five years, forming strong customer relationships in multiple segments, such as Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Automotive Engineering, as well as with various Korean Government Agencies. Establishing a dedicated team covering all aspects of customer engagement from Pre-Sales to Sales & Marketing and Customer Support will allow Altium to better address local market needs in Korea.”

- Pelle Chiari, Director, Altium Korea Software Ltd.

The Korean market, ranking third in the global market for electronics production, is viewed as a key driver to Altium's growth over the next five years. This expansion is expected to help Altium grow its Korean market presence by providing faster and more efficient support to existing customers and more personal outreach to new customers supporting continuous innovation by companies in Korea. The local office opening is part of the company’s overall goal of delivering outstanding customer service and competitive pricing within the country.

About Altium:

Altium is the market leader in printed circuit board (PCB) design software. Our flagship product, Altium Designer®, is the software tool of choice for engineers who work at the world’s most exciting and renowned companies, from NASA to Breville.

Founded in Australia in 1985 and listed on the ASX in 1999, Altium today has its headquarters in San Diego, California, with a market cap of $4.8 Billion AUD and over 800 employees worldwide. Altium is among the fastest-growing global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) companies. We are generating double-digit revenue growth, strong margins, solid earnings, and increasingly strong results from our cloud-based initiatives.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 375 M 256 M 256 M
Net income 2023 94,8 M 64,6 M 64,6 M
Net cash 2023 290 M 198 M 198 M
P/E ratio 2023 51,2x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 4 858 M 3 312 M 3 312 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
EV / Sales 2024 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ALTIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 36,90 AUD
Average target price 39,62 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aram Mirkazemi Director-Research & Development
Sergiy Kostinsky Chief Technology Officer
Richard Peter Leon Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Scott Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
Leigh Gawne Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUM LIMITED5.19%3 312
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.36%1 880 826
SYNOPSYS INC.10.35%53 704
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.19.93%52 582
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.51%52 160
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION28.34%42 326