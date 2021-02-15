Altium : Pivot to the Cloud with Growing Momentum for Stronger Second Half

15 February 2021

ALTIUM LIMITED ACN 009 568 772

Announcement authorised by:

Level 6, Tower B The Zenith

Samuel Weiss

Chairman Altium Limited

821 Pacific Highway Chatswood NSW 2067 Australia

Investor Relations Contact Details:

Kim Besharati

Chief of Staff (US based)

Phone: +1 858 864 1513 Mobile: +1 760 828 3567

Altium Announces Financial Results for the Half Year to 31 December 2020

Pivot to the Cloud With Growing Momentum for a

Stronger Second Half

Sydney, Australia - 15 February 2021 - Electronic design software company Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) has announced its results for the half year ended 31 December 2020. After eight consecutive years of double-digit revenue growth, Altium experienced a decline in first half revenue for fiscal 2021 of 4% to US$89.6 million, compared with the same period one year earlier (pre-COVID). This atypical decline reflects the economic slowdown caused by extreme COVID conditions in the US and Europe, and a challenging environment, post COVID in China, for license compliance activities. Additionally, Altium undertook its hard pivot to the cloud.

Boards and Systems revenue for the second quarter was, however, stronger than first quarter revenue and that trend is continuing with early signs of growing momentum into the second half of fiscal 2021.

Highlights for the first half included:

● Strong adoption of Altium 365 continues with over 9,300 active monthly users and 4,400 monthly active accounts (up 83% and up 69% respectively since July).

● Octopart grew strongly by 19% to US$10.8 million, as electronic manufacturing rebounded during the half.

● Altium subscription business grew by 12% year-on-year to reach 52,157 subscribers.

● Term-based license more than doubled over the half, which bodes well for Altium's goal of 80% recurring revenue by 2025.

Key Half Year Financial Measures Compared with the Prior Corresponding Period:

Key Financial Measures Half Year FY21 (US$'000s) Half Year FY20 (US$'000s) Change % Revenue including discontinued operations 89,596 92,919 (4%) EBITDA margin 34.2% 39.7% Underlying EBITDA margin* 32.7% 37.6% Continuing Operations (Excluding TASKING): Revenue 79,971 83,124 (4%) Reported expenses 52,966 51,320 3% EBITDA 27,005 31,804 (15%) EBITDA margin 33.8% 38.3% Underlying EBITDA margin* 30.6% 35.9% Profit before income tax 20,698 26,849 (23%) Profit after income tax 16,616 18,905 (12%) Profit after tax from discontinued operation (TASKING) 3,093 4,178 (26%) EPS (cents) 12.67 14.46 (12%) Cash and cash equivalents 88,318 80,666 9% Group operating cash flow 18,705 20,791 (10%) Dividend per share (AU cents) 19 20 (5%)

*Underlying EBITDA margin excludes the re-measurement of contingent consideration and other one-off expenses.

Revenue Breakdown Half Year FY21 (US$'000s) Half Year FY20 (US$'000s) Change % Revenue - Continuing Operations 79,971 83,124 (4%) Board and Systems (Altium Designer, Circuit Studio, SolidWorks PCB) 62,112 65,382 (5%) -Americas (US$) 23,290 25,801 (10%) -EMEA (Euro) 18,423 19,280 (4%) -China (US$) 10,639 12,496 (15%) -Rest of World (US$) 6,354 5,647 13% NEXUS (US$) 6,048 7,027 (14%) Octopart (US$) 10,800 9,063 19% Manufacturing (US$) 1,011 1,675 (40%) TASKING - Discontinued Operation 9,625 9,717 (1%)

Comments from Altium CEO Mr Aram Mirkazemi:

Altium CEO Mr Aram Mirkazemi commented, "Altium experienced a challenging first half with extreme COVID conditions in the US and Europe and our pivot to the cloud involving a number of significant organizational changes that we have referred to as our Netflix Moment. These changes included the separation of our CAD software from our Cloud business and the bifurcation of our sales into high volume (Digital Sales channel) and high touch (Professional Sales channel). We also opportunistically divested our TASKING business to concentrate our focus on accelerating the adoption of our cloud platform Altium 365 for dominance and industry transformation".

Mr Mirkazemi noted, "Altium 365 is key to our future success through indirect monetization from our CAD software tools and, in time, direct monetization from the broader ecosystem. I am most heartened by the strong adoption of Altium 365 and, with our Netflix organizational changes behind us, I am confident of a much stronger second half. Early signs are positive for this".

"All of this said, while there is emerging optimism as COVID vaccines are rolling out, we continue to view fiscal 2021 as a pre-vaccine year for our flight path to 2025. Therefore, in weighing stronger execution momentum expected for the second half with lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, our full year revenue guidance is at the lower end of the range, from US$190 million to US$195 million (ex-TASKING) and EBITDA margin in the range of 37% to 39%", concluded Mr Mirkazemi.

Comments from Altium CFO Mr Martin Ive:

Altium CFO, Mr Martin Ive commented, "while we had a challenging first half with US and Europe impacted by COVID, and the economic after-effects of coronavirus in China, our Q2 performance was much stronger relative to Q1".

Mr Ive further noted, "the impact of COVID on Altium was primarily limited to new perpetual license sales in our Board and Systems business (down 15% for the half) and our China license compliance business, as this activity became more challenging at the low end of the market. Through January and looking ahead, improved win-rates and a solid lead pipeline with larger companies will support a stronger second half performance for China".

Mr Ive added, "during the half, we moved our pricing back to full price having heavily discounted to drive volume in the final quarter of fiscal 2020, as COVID impacted most regions. This should positively impact average revenue per account and reflects the value that customers are seeing through our cloud platform Altium 365".

Mr Ive said, "Altium's subscription business has been resilient with subscriptions up 12% over the last twelve months to over 52,000 subscribers. We increased term-based license volumes by 166% in the first half; while this resulted in a negative short-term revenue impact of over US$1 million, it does bode well for Altium's goal of 80% recurring revenue by 2025".

Mr Ive added, "NEXUS revenue for the half was US$6.0 million and down 14% compared to US$7.0m and 197% growth achieved in the first half of last year. This was largely as a result of timing issues and the initial impact of COVID on the pipeline build resulting in a weaker Q2. The pipeline for NEXUS has been steadily building and is solid for the second half. There was no customer churn within the NEXUS customer base and a significant US$1.5m three-year deal with TE Connectivity was secured during the period".

"EBITDA margin reduced to 34% for the half, as a result of lower revenue. We also divested TASKING to focus future investment towards Altium 365. As our guidance demonstrates, we expect our margin to be higher in the second half, as the changes to the sales organization drive growth in the Digital and Professional Sales channels", said Mr Ive.