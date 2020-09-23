Altium : To Host PCB Industry's Premier Virtual Event

Educating, Connecting, Inspiring and Free for All

AltiumLive, Altium’s annual flagship printed circuit board (PCB) design conference, is transitioning from a live, three-day event into a virtual summit. The free event is open to all, and meticulously curated to preserve the quality and content the electronic design community has come to expect.

AltiumLive will provide a dynamic approach to learn, network, and collaborate - from the convenience of either your home or workplace. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

“We’re very excited to deliver our unique AltiumLive experience for the first time ever in a virtual format. As always we will provide a dynamic approach to learn, network and collaborate - but this time, from the convenience of either your home or workplace,” said Ted Pawela, Altium’s COO. “By making our conference both virtual and free of charge, it will remove the limitations of time, travel, workload, and budget, enabling many more members of the design community to attend.”

Now in its fourth year, AltiumLive coalesces the electronic design community’s best and brightest, featuring luminary keynote speakers, panels and ample opportunity for attendees to network with their peers from all over the world.

This year’s event also features some of the biggest speakers yet, including David Pellarin of Amazon Web Services and Pictotest’s Steve Sandler, as well as major fan favorites like Teledyne LeCroy’s Dr. Eric Bogatin, Jeremy Blum founder of Shaper Tools and Rick Hartley, President of RH Enterprises.

The three-day event will also include exclusive sessions that can be viewed on-demand, live Q&A sessions, interactive electronics education and networking, daily happy hours, virtual tours of manufacturing facilities and more.

With half-day live events plus optional sessions and activities, attendees will be able to customize their AltiumLive experience, while balancing work-from-home needs.

AltiumLive will be held across six days in October to best accommodate North American and European audiences. The North American dates are October 6-8, 2020; the European dates are October 20-22, 2020.

For more information or to register for the free event, please visit https://www.altium.com/summit/

ABOUT ALTIUM

Altium LLC (ASX: ALU), a global software company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers, from idea to board. Users are at the center of Altium’s R&D and business operations. With its unique Business-to-User approach, Altium is focused on developing software that is easy to use and implement, with solutions that enable innovation and deliver industry-leading user productivity.

