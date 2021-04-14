Log in
ALTIUM LIMITED

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
Altium : Designing Embedded AI PCBs Made Easy with Coral from Google and Upverter

04/14/2021 | 10:31am EDT
A faster way to design and manufacture AI-enabled boards

Altium LLC, a global electronics software company, is announcing that Upverter, Altium’s browser-based electronics design environment, is now officially a part of the Coral Partnership Program. Engineers and product designers can harness Upverter to create and manufacture hardware accelerated AI boards quickly and easily.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005194/en/

The Upverter modular, web-based tool offers easy drag and drop PCB design, schematics, automated routing, preview, and manufacturing to your exact specifications. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

The Upverter modular, web-based tool offers easy drag and drop PCB design, schematics, automated routing, preview, and manufacturing to your exact specifications. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Upverter is a web-based electronics design environment for creating and manufacturing electronics systems and printed circuit boards—all from a single application. Users can design custom carrier boards and order them directly from the Upverter environment. Custom carrier boards are pre-tested, manufactured and shipped directly to customers.

“We are thrilled to join the Coral Partnership Program alongside such industry leaders as Asus, Mouser Electronics, and Arrow,” elaborates Ted Pawela, Chief Ecosystem Officer. “And, we’re even more excited to see what our users create by combining Upverter’s web-based, modular design technology with the power of Coral artificial intelligence.”

Coral, from Google, helps bring on-device AI application ideas from prototype to production with hardware components, software tools, and pre-compiled models. As Billy Rutledge, Director of Coral team at Google, elaborates, “Coral is dedicated to making AI more accessible. Upverter’s powerful design tool makes the benefits of integrating Coral technology more accessible to the engineers and product designers developing the solutions of our future. We believe that together, we can empower AI solutions to build a more resilient world and are excited to have Upverter join us in our mission.”

Upverter features multiple design templates, which now include a new series of embedded board designs that work with Coral Intelligence. These templates can be easily copied and customized in Upverter. Featured boards designed with Coral Intelligence include the CM4 Pixhawk FMUv6U and PoE Smart Camera.

To commemorate this exciting partnership, Upverter is waiving manufacturing fees on all boards designed in Upverter that work with Coral Intelligence; customers only pay for board costs, quantities and shipping. This limited offer runs through June 30, 2021.

About Altium
Altium LLC, a global software company headquartered in San Diego, CA, is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.


© Business Wire 2021
© Business Wire 2021