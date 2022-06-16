Log in
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-06-16 am EDT
25.53 AUD   +0.24%
10:31aNexar Announces Massive CAD Model Marketplace
BU
04/27Nexar Adds Industry Demand Index to Electronic Design to Delivery Index (EDDI) Report
BU
03/16Altium Limited Announces Appointment of Simon Kelly as Non-Executive Director
CI
Nexar Announces Massive CAD Model Marketplace

06/16/2022 | 10:31am EDT
Integrated CAD Model libraries create vast parts depot on Octopart

Nexar, a business unit of Altium LLC (ASX-ALU), announced today the launching of the Octopart CAD Model Marketplace, a free database made up of a massive repository of computer aided design (CAD) models for electronic components. Octopart, part of the Nexar ecosystem, is an electronic component search engine powered by part data and intelligence from the Nexar API. Octopart’s new CAD Model Marketplace simplifies PCB design and part selection workflows to create a single unified user experience that aggregates CAD models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615006004/en/

Octopart continues to simplify the electronic component search and discovery journey by introducing the new CAD Model Marketplace. (Photo: Altium LLC)

Octopart continues to simplify the electronic component search and discovery journey by introducing the new CAD Model Marketplace. (Photo: Altium LLC)

“As the industry’s leading search engine for electronic parts, Octopart continues to simplify the part search and discovery journey by introducing our CAD Model Marketplace feature,” says Daniel Schoenfelder, Head of Nexar Sales and Octopart. “Octopart users can eliminate the drudgery of locating and accessing CAD models. By using Octopart’s powerful search capabilities, users can access 10 million electronic component CAD models that are compatible with all major PCB design tools.”

Octopart.com simplifies and streamlines workflows by providing a central hub to search for parts and their available data and models. Users no longer have to search in various locations for CAD models. They can now preview symbols, footprints, and schematics from partners like Ultra Librarian and SnapEDA on a single platform, making their Octopart experience a one-stop-shop for free CAD models. In the future, users will also have access to 3D models from TraceParts, Nexar’s newest partner.

To start searching the CAD Model Marketplace or to find out more about Octopart, visit Octopart.com.

About Altium

Nexar is a Business Unit of Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU). Altium, LLC, is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2022 69,8 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,5x
Yield 2022 1,94%
Capitalization 3 356 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart ALTIUM LIMITED
Altium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALTIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,47 AUD
Average target price 33,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aram Mirkazemi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sergiy Kostinsky Chief Technology Officer
Richard Peter Leon Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Scott Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
David Read Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUM LIMITED-43.64%2 327
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.30%1 882 921
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.36%46 819
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.90%46 387
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-52.88%45 673
SEA LIMITED-66.17%42 361