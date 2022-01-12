Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altium Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALU   AU000000ALU8

ALTIUM LIMITED

(ALU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Upverter Education Joins Google for Education Initiative and Chromebook App Hub

01/12/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altium LLC (ASX:ALU) announced today that Upverter Education has become an official Google for Education Partner and the first and only browser-based printed circuit board (PCB) design curriculum available on the Google Chromebook App Hub. Google for Education Partners are a select group of organizations recognized for their delivery of high-quality professional development to educators. Upverter Education is now among this select group of partners that provide progressive tools and technologies to more than 100 million students, teachers, and administrators worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111006161/en/

Upverter Education has become an official Google for Education Partner and the first and only browser-based printed circuit board (PCB) design curriculum available on the Google Chromebook App Hub. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Upverter Education has become an official Google for Education Partner and the first and only browser-based printed circuit board (PCB) design curriculum available on the Google Chromebook App Hub. (Graphic: Altium LLC)

Upverter Education, an Altium electronics design education initiative used worldwide in over 50 countries, guides students through the design, prototyping, and manufacturing of printed circuit boards.

“We're excited that Upverter Education can now be accessed through the Google Chromebook App Hub, making Altium’s free electronics design curriculum and professional tools more accessible to the next generation of electronics designers worldwide,” said Rea Callender, Vice President of Altium Education. “As an official Google for Education Partner, we’ve included tools such as Google Single Sign On, Classroom Share, and Classroom Rostering that makes it that much easier for educators to teach electronics design.”

The award-winning educational program is designed by educators for both individual students and for high school and college STEM educators who are teaching electronics engineering. The modular approach of the program gives educators the flexibility to select units that enhance existing coursework, or to follow the entire six-week course.

Upverter Education covers everything from PCB design to robotics, enabling students to develop hardware engineering skills and design PCB layouts. The curriculum concludes with the delivery of students' hardware designs. For more information about Upverter Education, please visit education.upverter.com.

About Altium

Altium, LLC (ASX:ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

About Upverter Education

Upverter Education, launched by Altium in September 2020, addresses an essential societal need by empowering STEM educators teaching engineering, electronics design, and robotics with free key tools and classroom resources. The program has been honored with multiple awards in 2021, including the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Engineering Learning Solution and the Gold STEVIE® American Business Award in the Virtual Learning Solution category, further validating Altium’s innovative approach to supporting STEM education.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALTIUM LIMITED
01/05Technology stocks pull Australian shares lower after hawkish Fed minutes
RE
01/04Australian shares fall from 5-month high as tech losses weigh
RE
2021Altium LLC Announces Partnership With Chandigarh University to Join Upverter Education ..
BU
2021AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT Returns to the Global Stage as a Virtual Summit
BU
2021Gold, tech stocks drag Australian shares lower
RE
2021Nexar Announces Partnership with OnlineComponents.com
BU
2021Altium Announces OnlineComponents.com Joins Nexar Ecosystem of Companies
CI
2021Nexar and SnapEDA Announce Partnership to Increase CAD Model Library Collections in PCB..
BU
2021Meet the Keynote Speakers of AltiumLive 2022 CONNECT
BU
2021Nexar Teams Up With Ultra Librarian to Expand Component Data Coverage
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTIUM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 294 M 212 M 212 M
Net income 2022 73,9 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net cash 2022 281 M 203 M 203 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 5 292 M 3 806 M 3 818 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,1x
EV / Sales 2023 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 759
Free-Float -
Chart ALTIUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altium Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTIUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 39,58 AUD
Average target price 38,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aram Mirkazemi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sergiy Kostinsky President, Executive Director & CTO
Martin Ive Chief Financial Officer
Samuel Scott Weiss Non-Executive Chairman
David Read Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTIUM LIMITED-12.41%3 743
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-6.35%2 364 864
SEA LIMITED-11.56%111 185
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-17.40%79 604
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-9.90%70 456
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-4.32%52 438