Altius Minerals : 2022-04-08 Judgment Upholding Master's Decision on Summary Dismissal

FILED

APR 8, 2022

Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

Citation: Altius Royalty Corporation v Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta, 2022 ABQB 255

Date:

Docket: 1801 16746

Registry: Calgary

Between:

Altius Royalty Corporation, Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership and

Genesee Royalty GP Inc.

Appellants/Counter-Respondents/Plaintiffs

- and -

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta and Attorney General of Canada

Respondents/Counter-Appellants/Defendants

_______________________________________________________

Reasons for Decision of the

Honourable Justice J.C. Price _______________________________________________________

I. Introduction

[1] This is an appeal and cross-appeal of Master J.R. Farrington's decision reported at: Altius Royalty Corporation v Alberta, 2021 ABQB 3 ("Altius").

[2] Altius Royalty Corporation, Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership and Genesee Royalty GP Inc. (collectively, the "Plaintiffs") have a royalty interest in coal produced from the Genesee Coal Mine (the "Mine") located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Edmonton, Alberta. The coal from the Mine has since its inception been dedicated to fueling the nearby Genesee Power Plant (the "Plant"). The Plant generates coal-fired electricity for the City of Edmonton and elsewhere. The Government of Canada has instituted regulations prohibiting coal-fired electrical generation by 2030. The owners of the Plant entered into an agreement with the Defendant, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta, to cease coal-fired emissions from the Plant by December 31, 2030. The result of this is that the Plaintiffs will no longer receive royalty payments from the supply of coal for use at the Plant after that date.

[3] The Plaintiffs say that, by virtue of the above, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta and the Attorney General of Canada (hereinafter referred to as "Alberta" and "Canada" and collectively as the "Defendants") have rendered their royalty interest in the coal at the Mine of no value.

[4] The Plaintiffs say that the Defendants' actions have "shuttered the Mine and have locked the coal in the ground, thereby sterilizing the Plaintiffs' royalty interest in the coal of all use and value". They seek compensation for the lost use and value of that royalty interest in the approximate amount of $190M. They also seek a declaration that their property, namely the royalty interest in the coal, has been or will be de facto expropriated.

[5] The Defendants applied to strike the Plaintiffs' Amended Statement of Claim or, in the alternative, to have the Plaintiffs' action summarily dismissed. Prior to the hearing of those applications before the Master, a procedural order was filed granting the Plaintiffs leave to file a cross-application to amend their pleading and directing that application to be heard at the same time as the Defendants' applications.

[6] Master Farrington heard the matter in December 2020. He concluded at the hearing that the Plaintiffs' amendments to withdraw two causes of action and to clarify the one remaining were appropriate. Therefore, he allowed all of the Plaintiffs' proposed amendments. Subsequently, he issued the written memorandum of decision in Altius. Therein, he gave brief reasons for allowing the amendments and dismissing the Defendants' application to strike. He also set out his reasons for granting the Defendants' application for summary dismissal of the Plaintiffs' claim for de facto expropriation.

[7] The Plaintiffs appeal the decision to grant summary dismissal. The Defendants cross-appeal the Master's decision to allow the amendments and to dismiss the application to strike.

[8]The issues that I must decide in this appeal and cross-appeal are:

(a) Whether the Master erred in granting summary dismissal of the Plaintiffs' claim for de facto expropriation;

(b) Whether the Master erred in allowing the amendments to the Plaintiffs' pleading; and

(c) Whether the Master erred in refusing to strike the Plaintiffs' pleading.

[9] For reasons that follow, I dismiss the appeal and the cross-appeals.

II. Standard of Review

[10] The parties agree that the standard of review on an appeal of a master's decision is correctness: Bahcheli v Yorkton Securities Inc, 2012 ABCA 166 at para 12.

[11] Rule 6.14 of the Alberta Rules of Court, AR 124/2010, as amended, governs appeals from a master's decision. That rule provides that the appeal is on the record, but may include additionalrelevant and material evidence. In this case, no additional evidence was filed, so the record before me is the same as that before the Master.

[12] Where an appeal from a master's decision involves the same record and the same submissions, the judge hearing the appeal may frame their reasons with reference to the master's decision where they agree: HOOPP Realty Inc v Emery Jamieson LLP, 2020 ABCA 159 at para 41; Bahadar v Real Estate Council of Alberta, 2021 ABQB 395 at paras 12-15.

III. Background Facts

[13] From my review of the record, I find that the Master accurately set out the relevant facts in his decision. Therefore, I restate the facts as set out by the Master and add as I think necessary.

[14] The Plaintiffs allege that actions of Canada and Alberta amounted to a constructive expropriation or "taking" of their royalty interest in the coal from the Mine that supplies the Plant.

[15] The Plant is owned and operated by Capital Power LP ("Capital Power"). The Plant consists of three different units (G1, G2 and G3). They were commissioned in 1989 (G1), 1994 (G2) and 2005 (G3).

[16] In 2012, the federal government of the time adopted the Reduction of Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Coal-Fired Generation of Electricity Regulations, SOR/2012-167 (the "2012 Regulation"). Section 3(1) of the 2012 Regulation provided:

3(1) A responsible person for a new unit or an old unit must not, on average, emit with an intensity of more than 420 tonnes CO2 emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels in the unit for each GWh of electricity produced by the unit during a calendar year.

[17] The units at the Plant were neither "new units" or "old units" within the meaning of the 2012 Regulation, so they were not bound by the new standard.

[18] Under the 2012 Regulation, the units would be deemed to end their useful life in 2039 (G1), 2044 (G2) and 2055 (G3), respectively. An underlying premise of the Plaintiffs' action is that because the 2012 Regulation permitted the units to operate as they were from an emissions perspective for 50 years from their commissioning dates, a reduction in that ability entitles the Plaintiffs to compensation.

[19] In 2014, the Plaintiffs were involved in a complex corporate arrangement affecting the coal royalty that forms the basis for this dispute. The Plaintiffs, specifically Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership ("Genesee LP"), hold a 9% royalty in the coal produced from the Mine and supplied for use by the Plant.

[20] The Plaintiffs are related as follows: the general partner of Genesee LP is Genesee Royalty GP Inc. ("Genesee GP") and Altius Royalty Corporation ("Altius Royalty") is the 100% voting shareholder of Genesee GP. Altius Minerals Corporation, a non-party to the action, owns 100% ofthe voting shares of Altius Royalty and is a public company that trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

[21] The Mine is jointly operated by Capital Power and Prairie Mines & Royalty Ltd. ("PMRL"). It supplies geothermal coal solely to the Plant. This dedication of the coal to the Plant is set out in the Second Amended and Restated Genesee Coal Mine Dedication and Unitization Agreement made April 24, 2014 (the "Dedication Agreement"). Genesee LP is a party to the Dedication Agreement and is identified therein as the Royalty Owner. Other parties to the Dedication Agreement include Capital Power and PMRL.

[22] The Dedication Agreement states in part: 7.1 Term ...This Second Amended and Restated Dedication and Unitization Agreement shall be effective immediately after the closing of the Arrangement Agreement Transactions and shall continue in effect until all Recoverable Coal Reserves have been mined, or the Genesee Power Plant is permanently decommissioned or as terminated pursuant to this Agreement. 8.1 Termination of Agreement This Agreement and all of the terms thereof including the dedication and unitization thereunder shall be terminated only in accordance with Section 7.1 of this Agreement or upon mutual agreement of Capital Power and PMRL. For certainty, the Parties acknowledge and agree that a termination of this Agreement does not constitute a termination of the Royalty Interest. [Emphasis added.]

[23] The term "Royalty Interest" is defined in the Dedication Agreement as: ...the rights, obligations and liabilities of the Royalty Owner pursuant to the Genesee Royalty Agreement dated April 24, 2014 between New PMRL and Genesee Royalty Limited Partnership, as amended, restated, supplemented or replaced from time to time, evidencing the legal and beneficial interest of the Royalty Owner in the PMRL Coal Rights;

[24] "PMRL Coal Rights" is defined in the Dedication agreement as: ...the Coal Rights of PMRL set forth in Part II of Schedule "A" as at the date of this Agreement;

[25] For purposes of the proceedings before the Master and before me, it is not disputed that the Plaintiffs hold their royalty interest in the coal through Genesee LP and that that is a property right capable of being taken through de facto expropriation. The royalty interest is in freehold coal and constitutes an interest in land. Through the corporate arrangement, the Plaintiffs collectively paid $460 million for the royalty interest in the coal.

[26] Concurrent with the corporate arrangement, Altius Minerals Corporation released financial disclosure documentation for its investors. In a prospectus released concurrent with the 2014 transaction, it stated at page 30:

The Canadian federal government is not committed to legally binding targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG"), however, it has voluntarily proposed to reduce Canada's GHG by 17% below 2005 levels by 2020 as part of the Copenhagen Accord. Part of this reduction will be achieved through the implementation of regulations that would require significant reductions of GHG emissions by certain of Canada's largest industrial sectors. The regulations that the federal government has issued for the electricity sector will require, among other things, that new and certain refurbished coal-fired plants, commissioned after July 2015, achieve an annual emissions intensity performance standard of 420 tonnes of CO2 per GWh. The result of the regulations is expected to cause existing power plants to close down as, in the current environment, meeting the new regulations will be challenging. [Emphasis added.]

[27]In subsequent financial reporting Altius Minerals Corporation stated:

Risk Factors and Key Success Factors

An investment in securities of the Corporation involves a significant degree of risk that should be considered prior to making an investment decision. In addition to discussions of key success factors and business issues elsewhere in this MD&A, the investor should consider the following risk factors:

...

Government Regulations

The Corporation's operations are subject to extensive governmental regulations with respect to such matters as environmental protection, health, safety and labour; mining law reform; restrictions on production or export, price controls and tax increases; aboriginal land claims; and expropriation of property in the jurisdictions in which it operates. Compliance with these and other laws and regulations may require the Corporation to make significant capital outlays which may slow its growth by diverting its financial resources. The enactment of new adverse regulations or regulatory requirements or more stringent enforcement of current regulations or regulatory requirements may increase costs, which could have an adverse effect on the Corporation. The Corporation cannot give assurances that it will be able to adapt to these regulatory developments on a timely or cost-effective basis. Violations of these regulations and regulatory requirements could lead to substantial fines, penalties or other sanctions.

[Emphasis added.]

[28] In November 2015, Alberta introduced the "Climate Leadership Plan" which aimed to phase out emissions from coal-fired electricity generation by 2030.