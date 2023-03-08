Altius Minerals : 2022 Letter to Shareholders

2022 Letter to Shareholders March 2023 This Letter to Shareholders contains forward-looking statements, which are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations of management and Altius provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. In certain cases, forward‐looking information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "may", "shall", "will", or "would". Although Altius believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Altius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein except in accordance with securities regulation. It is a pleasure to write to you today as we put a wrap on our 25th year of annual reporting as a public company. It was certainly a good one for your company on several fronts, including achievement of the milestone of reaching C$100 million in revenue. Far more important than the revenue milestone this past year however were the unusual number of positive development signals that came in from across our diversified portfolio of long-term assets. Many of these add to our confidence in the embedded growth that will serve to base the next 25 years of Altius's development. We'll add more on these developments later. As a bit of an anniversary indulgence, we calculated Altius's 25-yearshare-based returns (equity value growth plus dividends) and are both proud and humbled to report that the equity value has compounded at an average of more than 20% per-year over that time period. Mind you, this result was very much aided by a starting point of 20 cents per share and a total market value of less than $1,000,000. We also acknowledge that the path was not always a smooth one for shareholders given the trials and tribulations of investing within such a cyclical Altius Minerals Corporation Toll Free: 1-877-576-2209 Phone: 709-576-3440 Mailing Address: Civic Address: Fax: 709-576-3441 P.O. Box 8263 2nd Floor, 38 Duffy Place St. John's, NL, A1B 3N4 CANADA St. John's, NL, A1B 4M5 CANADA www.altiusminerals.com

and sentimental sector, a great many learnings by error, lots of good and bad luck and perhaps even a few pretty good short and long-term calls along the way. Either way, we'll accept the math result as a continuing long-term challenge and do this with gratitude for the support and encouragement of you our fellow shareholders throughout this first quarter century. I believe we have one of the most unusually long-term minded and patient shareholder bases that exists within our sector, or any other for that matter, and this has provided amazing mandate advantages for the management team to work with. I would be very remiss to not here personally acknowledge the amazing team of people I work with who are charged with capturing these advantages. They do so with drive and work ethic, intelligence, innovation and, still to this day, a great spirit of camaraderie and fun. Thank you! To conclude this retrospective section allow me to share some wisdom and perspective from Fairfax founder Mr. Prem Watsa, who once encouraged me to remember that "the first hundred years are the hardest"! On that note, we'll move to our thoughts looking forward. There was a considerable shifting of the sands concerning some of the major macro-trends that our portfolio has been aligned with during the past year. The war in Eastern Europe has added to the destabilization of a lot of underlying macro assumptions that the world had let itself perhaps get far too comfortable with. These included well managed cost inflation dynamics, reasonably stable globalized supply chains and fairly broad energy availability and security. The consequences of these shifts are still being digested by the markets and society generally but as they relate to Altius please allow us to offer some observations. Inflation impacts are largely mitigated by the top line nature of our operating stage royalty exposures, and to the extent that cost inflation drives up marginal prices for our commodity exposures we are in fact an inflation beneficiary. However, on the flip side, as goes capital and operating cost inflation so too does the price-based incentive requirement for expansion and growth investments. The currently widening gap between increasing incentivization levels and stagnant market prices continues to weigh upon the appetite for, and timing of, many global project development opportunities - including some of those within our royalty and exploration portfolios. We remain steadfast in our belief that the reaching of necessary incentivization conditions remains a when and not an if and we have now come one year closer to critically requiring very substantial levels of production replacement and growth. This growth takes an ever increasing amount of time to deliver in our sector- meaning that the "just in time" window has likely already

passed. This fact will come home to roost eventually and we believe in many cases it will make the lithium sub-sector, one of the few experiencing current incentivization conditions, prove a broader harbinger. De-globalization trends are also resulting in both less standardized commodity pricing (a widening of premiums and discounts) and more disparate regional costs of capital for mining projects. It also ultimately manifests as less efficient logistic networks that in turn further add to structural inflation - with bulk commodities particularly affected. For reasons described above, this inflation provides both benefits and challenges for our particular business, but the favorable geographic distribution of our exposures causes us to feel it as more of a tailwind on balance. Our first presumption last year in response to Europe facing an energy cost and supply crisis was that the government policy and social focus on driving down CO2 emissions would recede. In other words, that objectives such as the driving of increased renewable energy build outs, promoting and facilitating the EV transition and building effective carbon costing mechanisms would become de-prioritized as "luxury" goals vs imperatives. Instead, somewhat of a "doubling-down" conviction seems to be resulting. Domestic based energy security has become a further driver for renewables in many countries, global adoption curves for EVs continue to ramp far ahead of the expectations of even only a year or two ago, and bellwether European carbon costs recently hit a new all-time high. We are perhaps seeing the first cracks emerge in the industry's multi-year capital allocation focus on dividends and buybacks, as opposed to competing growth investing - at least in the form of a shifting rhetoric if not yet actions. Political and societal vilification risks for not delivering the world its critically needed materials are beginning to match the risk of not meeting the demands of investors to return to them the majority of operating cash flows. Despite the above comments on the continuing lack of tangible growth investment within the broader sector, there are an increasing number of growth signals emerging from across our specific asset portfolio: Within our base and battery metals portfolio, we see strong growth potential emerging in the form of expansion and new build actions and intentions. Chapada continues to be evaluated for expansion and this is now being supported by the discovery of the Saúva Deposit on the property. A significant maiden resource has been declared there and the indicated grade is considerably higher than that currently being mined, providing clear positive implications for mine life extension and/or production rate growth. Lithium stands almost alone as a mined commodity that is experiencing incentivization conditions and this is working to purpose. Our direct and indirect exposure to lithium, through our past

investments in and alongside Lithium Royalty Corporation, is benefiting from the rapid construction advancement and increasing production level objectives of several royalty portfolio projects. We expect to receive first ever lithium royalty revenue this year. LRC is also currently marketing an IPO and this holds the potential to daylight significant value for our equity level holding. Adventus's Curipamba project continued to knock down major hurdles during the past year. These included project finance arrangements, technical level environmental approval and a government investment protection agreement, all completed in advance of a potential construction decision later this year. We continue to be very bullish about the prospects for the high-puritycomponent of the iron ore market with the earlier comments about lithium as a harbinger perhaps particularly relevant here. In lithium the writing was put on the wall a few years ago when massive amounts of new investment in the transition to EV based manufacturing was collectively committed by global automakers. This was done in the absence of knowing where the necessary raw input materials would come from, and the overall result has been both strong incentivization pricing and more recently direct downstream investments by automakers to secure various supplies. Today, not tomorrow, large amounts of capital are being committed by global steelmakers to similarly transition their platforms to Electric Arc Furnace based steelmaking - at the logical future expense of Blast Furnace based production market share. An EAF relies exclusively on scrap steel and very high purity iron ore inputs to produce "cleaner" steel - meaning without associated coal inputs. The vast majority of the world's currently established iron ore supply and production base, which has been steadily deteriorating in quality, has no utility in EAF steelmaking. No one really knows how the looming increase in high-purity input demand will be met, explaining why we invoke the forward looking parallel with the lithium market. We feel this represents a very under-appreciated story but one we are very excited by. One of the very few global iron ore districts that can technically deliver increasing levels of this material, and that has available infrastructure, and that is not party to the war in eastern Europe, is Canada's Labrador Trough region. Here we hold royalty interests in several projects that include: the producing IOC mines, which are seeing resurgent reliability and growth-based investment; Champion's Kami project with updated feasibility results expected later this year; as well as additional resource and earlier study stage projects. Our majority owned Altius Renewable Royalties business experienced a pivotal year in 2022 as it hit several key milestones along its sector level adoption and growth trajectory. It made several new investments in operating projects as well as development project platforms while also seeing strong acceleration of its revenue profile and the achievement of first positive operating level