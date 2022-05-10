Altius Minerals : 2022 Q1 Financial Statements

Altius Minerals Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
As atNote
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 121,293
Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,191
Income tax receivable 3,573
$
100,021 12,601 2,268
$
138,057
$
114,890
Non-current assets
Royalty and streaming interests Investments
Interests in joint ventures
6 245,857
5 219,479
4 124,725
Exploration and evaluation assets 8,659
Deferred tax assets
7 7,636
Investment in associates 1,620
Derivatives - cash flow swap Property and equipment
8 1,088 844
250,877
183,725
152,504
9,105
7,787
1,620 -
893
$
609,908
$
606,511
TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES Current liabilities
$
747,965
$
721,401
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,083
Current portion of long-term debt
8 8,000
Income tax payable 3,828
6,069 8,000 5,580
$
17,911
$
19,649
Non-current liabilities Long-term debt
Other liability Deferred tax liabilities Derivative - cash flow swap
8 7 8
104,538 818 69,530 -
107,173 851 64,738 11
$
174,886
$
172,773
TOTAL LIABILITIES EQUITY
$
192,797
$
192,422
Shareholders' equity 460,744
Non-controlling interest 94,424
433,486 95,493
$
555,168
$
528,979
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
747,965
$
721,401
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
1
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
Three months ended
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts
Note
March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021
Revenue and other income
Costs and Expenses
General and administrative Cost of sales - copper stream Share-based compensation Generative exploration Mineral rights and leases Amortization and depletion
27,087 $ 17,502
9
2,397 1,902
1,873 1,021
481 716
64 8
- 30
6,594 4,824
Earnings before the following: Earnings (loss) from joint ventures Gain on disposal of mineral property Interest on long-term debt
$
15,678
$
9,001
4
629 996 (1,453)
(133)
- (1,817)
Foreign exchange gain
Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives
539 629
- 358
(313) 4,224
Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates Earnings before income taxes
- 1,426
$
16,076
$
13,688
Income taxes (current and deferred) Net earnings
7
3,541
1,884
$
12,535
$
11,804
Net earnings attributable to:
Common shareholders Non-controlling interest
12,088 447
11,663 141
$
12,535
$
11,804
Net earnings per share
Basic
Diluted
10 10
$ $
0.29 0.28
$ $
0.28 0.28
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS
Three months ended
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
NoteMarch 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Net earnings
Other comprehensive earnings
To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment
Gross amount
$
12,535 $ 11,804
(3,555) (1,391)Net amount
$
(3,555) $ (1,391)Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap
Gross amount
Tax effect
1,159 (247)
234 (54)
Net amount
$
912
$
180
To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net unrealized gain on investments
5
Gross amount
Tax effect
25,228 (3,633)
11,597 (1,673)Net amount
$
21,595
$
9,924
Revaluation of investments held in joint venture
4
Gross amount
Tax effect
7,080 (2,028)
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars
Note
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Operating activities
Net earnings
Adjustments for operating activities
11
$
11,804 (3,904)
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
11
$
14,415 $
(611)
7,900 640
$
13,804
$
8,540
Financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt Lease payments
8
(2,000) (5,000)
(42) (42)Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 5,600
Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802) - 92,016
Cash settled stock options
Payments to non-controlling interest Preferred securities distribution Repurchase of common shares Dividends paid
(2,031)
-13
(441) (400)
(1,260) (1,260)
10
(165) (7,363)
(2,713) (1,925)
$
(8,652) $
81,626
Investing activities
Proceeds from sale of investments Cash received from joint ventures
Generative exploration
Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries
Acquisition of royalty interests
Acquisition of investments Acquisition of property and equipment
1,495 6,938
4
27,069 270
(64) (8)
65 (341)
6 5
(1,524) (296)
(10,921)
(6,645)
$
16,120
-
$
8 (74)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)
21,272 90,092
100,021 21,804
$
121,293
$
111,896
See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements