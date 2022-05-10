Altius Minerals : 2022 Q1 Financial Statements

Altius Minerals Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

As atNote

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 121,293

Accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 13,191

Income tax receivable 3,573

$

100,021 12,601 2,268

$

138,057

$

114,890

Non-current assets

Royalty and streaming interests Investments

Interests in joint ventures

6 245,857

5 219,479

4 124,725

Exploration and evaluation assets 8,659

Deferred tax assets

7 7,636

Investment in associates 1,620

Derivatives - cash flow swap Property and equipment

8 1,088 844

250,877

183,725

152,504

9,105

7,787

1,620 -

893

$

609,908

$

606,511

TOTAL ASSETS LIABILITIES Current liabilities

$

747,965

$

721,401

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,083

Current portion of long-term debt

8 8,000

Income tax payable 3,828

6,069 8,000 5,580

$

17,911

$

19,649

Non-current liabilities Long-term debt

Other liability Deferred tax liabilities Derivative - cash flow swap

8 7 8

104,538 818 69,530 -

107,173 851 64,738 11

$

174,886

$

172,773

TOTAL LIABILITIES EQUITY

$

192,797

$

192,422

Shareholders' equity 460,744

Non-controlling interest 94,424

433,486 95,493

$

555,168

$

528,979

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

747,965

$

721,401

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

Three months ended

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts

Note

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021

Revenue and other income

Costs and Expenses

General and administrative Cost of sales - copper stream Share-based compensation Generative exploration Mineral rights and leases Amortization and depletion

9 $

27,087 $ 17,502

9

2,397 1,902

1,873 1,021

481 716

64 8

- 30

6,594 4,824

Earnings before the following: Earnings (loss) from joint ventures Gain on disposal of mineral property Interest on long-term debt

$

15,678

$

9,001

4

629 996 (1,453)

(133)

- (1,817)

Foreign exchange gain

Dilution gain on issuance of shares by an associate and joint venture Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value adjustment of derivatives

539 629

- 358

(313) 4,224

Share of earnings and impairment reversal in associates Earnings before income taxes

- 1,426

$

16,076

$

13,688

Income taxes (current and deferred) Net earnings

7

3,541

1,884

$

12,535

$

11,804

Net earnings attributable to:

Common shareholders Non-controlling interest

12,088 447

11,663 141

$

12,535

$

11,804

Net earnings per share

Basic

Diluted

10 10

$ $

0.29 0.28

$ $

0.28 0.28

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

Three months ended

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

NoteMarch 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Net earnings

Other comprehensive earnings

To be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment

Gross amount

$

12,535 $ 11,804

(3,555) (1,391)Net amount

$

(3,555) $ (1,391)Net unrealized gain on fair value adjustment of cash flow swap

Gross amount

Tax effect

1,159 (247)

234 (54)

Net amount

$

912

$

180

To not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net unrealized gain on investments

5

Gross amount

Tax effect

25,228 (3,633)

11,597 (1,673)Net amount

$

21,595

$

9,924

Revaluation of investments held in joint venture

4

Gross amount

Tax effect

669 (48)

7,080 (2,028)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended

Unaudited, In Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Note

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Operating activities

Net earnings

Adjustments for operating activities

11

$

12,535 $ 1,880

11,804 (3,904)

Changes in non-cash operating working capital

11

$

14,415 $

(611)

7,900 640

$

13,804

$

8,540

Financing activities

Repayment of long-term debt Lease payments

8

(2,000) (5,000)

(42) (42)Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 5,600

Proceeds from IPO of subsidiary (net of isssuance costs of $8,802) - 92,016

Cash settled stock options

Payments to non-controlling interest Preferred securities distribution Repurchase of common shares Dividends paid

(2,031)

-13

(441) (400)

(1,260) (1,260)

10

(165) (7,363)

(2,713) (1,925)

$

(8,652) $

81,626

Investing activities

Proceeds from sale of investments Cash received from joint ventures

Generative exploration

Exploration and evaluation assets, net of recoveries

Acquisition of royalty interests

Acquisition of investments Acquisition of property and equipment

1,495 6,938

4

27,069 270

(64) (8)

65 (341)

6 5

(1,524) (296)

(10,921)

(6,645)

$

16,120

-

$

8 (74)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents, end of period Supplemental cash flow information (Note 11)

21,272 90,092

100,021 21,804

$

121,293

$

111,896

